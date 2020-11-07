Rachel Maddow Quarantines After Close Contact Tests Positive For COVID-19

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow announced Friday she would self-isolate at home for the foreseeable future after a close contact tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Everything happens, all at once,” the anchor tweeted, noting she’d tested negative for COVID-19 “thus far” but would quarantine until “it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.”

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” said viewers would “be in good hands tonight” with Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Brian Williams and Steve Kornacki continuing the network’s 2020 election coverage.

“See you soon!” she concluded. “Wishing everyone patient and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us.” It’s currently unclear who will host Maddow’s primetime show while she is at home.

Maddow has frequently reprimanded President Donald Trump and his administration for their catastrophic mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed the lives of more than 236,000 Americans.

Last month, she described Trump as an “epidemiological menace” for flouting his own government’s safety advice to hold campaign rallies where many of his supporters stood shoulder to shoulder and did not wear masks.

More than 9.7 million people nationwide have now been infected with the coronavirus. The U.S. is now experiencing record daily case numbers. On Thursday, almost 122,000 new infections were reported.

