Rachel Maddow, back on MSNBC, warns of COVID-19 after partner's illness, thought 'it might kill her'

Bill Keveney, USA TODAY
·5 min read
MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow is pictured moderating a forum panel at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow is pictured moderating a forum panel at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, who's been off the air in quarantine since Nov. 6, returned to her show Thursday, explaining her absence in a sweet tribute to her longtime partner, artist Susan Mikula, and delivered an impassioned warning about the danger of COVID-19.

The cable news host, broadcasting from her home office and explaining her makeup-free appearance with humorous self-effacement, revealed that the "close contact" she had been exposed to, as her quarantine had been explained during her absence, was Mikula, her partner of more than 21 years.

Maddow, 47, named Thursday to the Out100 list of notable LGBTQ+ celebrities, activists and journalists, said she's tested negative for coronavirus but that Mikula, 62, became seriously ill with the virus after testing positive two weeks ago.

"Susan has been sick with COVID these past couple of weeks. And, at one point, we really thought that there was a possibility that it might kill her. And that's why I've been away," she explained, adding that Mikula is now recovering.

Coronavirus quarantine: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in quarantine after 'close contact' tests positive for COVID-19

In an unusually personal digression, Maddow, a Rhodes Scholar who's known for deep analysis of national politics, talked movingly about her relationship with Mikula, as a way of explaining to viewers the deep fear of losing a loved one.

"If you know anything about me off of TV, if you know me personally at all, then the foremost thing you probably know about me is that I am in love. Susan and I have been together for more than 21 years. It was love at first sight. That has never waned. She is the center of my universe," Maddow said, shortly before taking off her earpiece and walking away from the camera to investigate a sound in the room. ("Something's making a noise. I'll be right back. See, I'm at home. I have to do this myself," she said, adding that she had to "MacGyver" the home broadcast.)

When she returned moments later and reattached all her broadcasting wires ("This is how the sausage is made"), she went back to describing her relationship, with Mikula as planet and her as satellite: "I am one of the lucky people on this earth who has a life like that. She is the center of my life. She's the organizing principle of my life. My relationship with Susan is the only thing at the end of the day that I would kill or die for without hesitation."

With that as a preface, she explained the fear of losing Mikula before presenting the good news: "The bottom line is that she's going to be fine. She is recovering. She's still sick, but she's going to be OK. And we're not scared anymore like we were, but it really didn't feel like it was going OK at the outset."

And then she used her "warts and all" story as a warning to people to do whatever they can not to get COVID-19, including canceling Thanksgiving travel as she acknowledged: "That's going to suck." She offered a broader warning about the pandemic's escalation and hospitals being too full to accommodate any more sick people, but then brought it back to her personal story to try to hit home with those watching.

"Whatever you think of your own life and however much risk you are willing to take on for yourself, that's not how this works," she said. "What you need to know is that whoever is the most important person in your life, whoever you most love and most care for and most cherish in the world, that's the person who you may lose or who you may spend weeks up all night freaking out about and calling doctors all over the place and trying to figure out how to keep that person breathing and out of the hospital."

She continued: "I would have moved mountains for it to have been me who was sick these past couple of weeks instead of Susan. I still would give anything for that. But this thing does not give you that choice," she said. "It won't necessarily be you. It'll be the person you most care about in the world. And how can you bear that? And all you can do to stop that is move heaven and earth to not get it and to not transmit it."

Maddow concluded: "This thing is scary as hell and whatever you've been willing to do to risk getting it, don't. Just don't do it. So that is what's been going on with me."

Maddow then explained her quarantine will end soon and that she will do her show from home until that time. And then she began discussing the day's news.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow gets personal about partner's COVID-19 illness

Latest Stories

  • Report: NBA opens investigation into Bucks' ill-fated sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The Bucks reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic in place days before he was set to hit free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward reportedly opts out of Celtics deal, will become free agent

    Gordon Hayward will test free agency after declining his player option with the Celtics.

  • Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers season-ending Achilles tear

    Klay Thompson will have to spend his second straight season on the bench due to injury.

  • Report: NHL players 'feel betrayed' after asked to make more financial concessions

    The NHL wants the players to stomach more lost wages, which means negotiations around the return to play are becoming sour.

  • Man convicted of killing Saints' Will Smith to get new trial

    The development stems from a recent SCOTUS decision that determined Louisiana and Oregon’s so-called “split decision convictions” were unconstitutional.

  • UFC drops MMA legend Anderson Silva after latest loss

    Anderson Silva was seven years removed from his run as UFC middleweight champion, and had only one win since then.

  • MLS lays off 20% of its staff as the financial impact of COVID-19 on sports continues

    MLS laid off 20 percent of its full-time employees Thursday, sources told Yahoo Sports, as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports continues.

  • Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Jameis Winston has entered the chat

    New Orleans has a tantalizing matchup against the Falcons, which could spell big things for the Saints offense.

  • What to expect from Raptors draft picks Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris

    The Toronto Raptors added a pair of skilled and experienced guards with their two selections at the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Raptors draft pick Jalen Harris inspired by Jamal Murray's game

    Toronto reinforced its backcourt by selecting 22-year-old Jalen Harris from Nevada with the 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Tulsa beats Tulane in 2OT with a pick six after third-string QB throws a Hail Mary to force OT

    The Golden Hurricane scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to force OT in a game that was scoreless at halftime.

  • Seahawks assist Russell Wilson, defense and run game help get big win over Cardinals

    The Seahawks weren't a one-man show on Thursday night.

  • NBA's off-season sprint continues with free agency starting

    NBA free agency is usually a weeklong frenzy. Deals get struck, then teams and players must wait a few days before they can sign those contracts. And from there, a few more months often pass before the player goes to work with his new club.Not this year.What promises to be a chaotic free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday, just a couple days after the NBA draft, a mere 42 hours before signings can begin and about a week and a half before training camps around the league open. Asked what the player-movement landscape might look like in such a compressed timeframe, Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey — looking exhausted early Thursday as the draft was winding down — offered a blunt prediction.“Completely insane,” Morey said.He may be right.Deals are expected to start coming quickly Friday evening, and the NBA is investigating whether one — a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee — happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.The person spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because neither the teams nor the league acknowledged the investigation publicly. The New York Times first reported that an investigation had been opened.Some deals likely won't take long to get done without raising league ire. Anthony Davis of the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isn’t expected to go anyplace else.A likely scenario for Davis is to accept a three-year deal worth that would start at $32.7 million this season and grow each year afterward, with the last year at his option. That way, when he completes his 10th year of service in 2021-22, he can cash in again for an even higher percentage of the salary cap than he would command now.Gordon Hayward declined his $34 million option for this season with Boston, a person with knowledge told AP on Thursday, and could potentially now be another big name on the move.More than 100 other NBA players are unrestricted free agents; another 75 or so can be restricted free agents. That’s a lot of players, who might be doing a lot of moving, with a season coming up very quickly — and only a few teams have plenty of available salary-cap space to sign players easily.Plus, teams are still figuring out coronavirus protocols for training camp. Nobody has seen the NBA schedule for a regular season that starts Dec. 22. Preseason games start Dec. 11; those haven't even been announced yet.It's already hectic, and now free agency will ramp up the fever several more levels.“With free agency starting as quickly as it does, we have some targets in mind there and we’ve got some other trade conversations going on as well,” said David Griffin, New Orleans’ executive vice-president of basketball operations.Really, things have already started. Plenty of names are already on the move, and the trade market is always an option for the teams that can’t just go sign a player into nonexistent cap space.“There’s a great many things happening all at one time,” Griffin said.The Lakers already have a new point guard in Dennis Schroder, acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City. The Thunder sent point guard Chris Paul in a trade to Phoenix, and with a brief stopover-on-paper-only in Oklahoma City, Ricky Rubio wound up leaving the Suns and ending up where his NBA career began in Minnesota. A trade has been agreed to that would send Jrue Holiday from New Orleans to Milwaukee, where he’ll play with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but had not been announced publicly as of Thursday evening. Antetokounmpo also could sign a supermax extension in the coming days or weeks; five years for somewhere around $225 million, a deal that would begin in 2021-22.Al Horford was traded by Philadelphia to the Thunder. The Mavericks got Josh Richardson from the 76ers, in a deal that sent Seth Curry to Philly — where he’ll play for new 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who just happens to be Curry’s father-in-law.Houston’s star backcourt of scoring champion James Harden and former MVP Russell Westbrook have been mentioned in trade talks, though it would surely take a massive haul for the Rockets to part with either or both of those players. And Golden State may be very active on the trade market now, with the Warriors getting word Thursday that Klay Thompson — who missed last season with a torn ACL — will miss this season with a torn Achilles.The Warriors have a $17.2 million trade exception that will soon expire. It could be a handy chip for general manager Bob Myers, especially if Golden State — which plunged to the bottom of the NBA last season with Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for most of all of the season — decides it needs to make a big move quickly.Some players have even announced their free-agent plans: Udonis Haslem is going to re-sign with Miami for an 18th season, even though the Heat can’t talk to him about that until Friday. The Eastern Conference champions will be awaiting decisions from several key players, including point guard Goran Dragic, forward Jae Crowder and centre Meyers Leonard. And Heat President Pat Riley hasn’t hidden his intention: He wants to bring the team from last season back as intact as possible.“I have great faith in our guys. I think we have great chemistry. I think they have the same feeling themselves,” Riley said. “But now we’re getting down to the business side of things. And I totally get it. I totally understand what free agency means to players.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Matt Arnold named GM | FastCast

    Matt Arnold gets promoted to Brewers general manager and Nelson Cruz won't sign until a decision is made on the DH on this edition of FastCast

  • 2020 NBA free agency live blog: Latest news and analysis

    NBA’s busy week continues as free agency officially begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

  • Warriors' trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. could cost them more than $80 million due to luxury tax bill

    The Warriors are now on the hook for a $134 million luxury tax bill, unless the NBA steps in.

  • Mad Bets: Line Movement to watch in Week 11

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • 2021 NBA mock draft: Way-too-early look at the deepest class in recent memory

    The 2021 draft class is one of the most talented and deepest classes in recent memory. There is a lot of potential star power at the top of the draft and plenty of long, playmaking guards projected to go in the first round.

  • Check the Tape: Why no one can stop Todd Gurley in the red zone

    Gurley: “When you get in that red zone man, you’ve got to find a way in because if you don’t get the touchdown, somebody else will.”

  • Jake Scott, Super Bowl MVP of Dolphins' perfect 1972 season, dies

    A big-time big-game player, Scott accounted for four turnovers in two Dolphins Super Bowl wins.