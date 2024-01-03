Rachel Lindsay Said She and Bryan Abasolo Lived 'Totally Different Lives' to 'Protect' Their Marriage Before Divorce News

"I want to keep this for ourselves and, you know, marriage has ups and downs," Lindsay said on Nick Viall’s podcast prior to Abasolo filing for divorce

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay recently revealed that she and estranged husband Bryan Abasolo’s marriage had a few rough patches just weeks before he chose to end their relationship.

On Tuesday, news broke that Abasolo, 43, had filed for divorce in Los Angeles after four years of marriage.

A few weeks before the announcement, the 38-year-old former Bachelorette appeared on the Dec. 21 episode of Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast, where she admitted that she and Abasolo seemed to be on different pages at times.

Related: Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?

Lindsay, who works as a podcaster, TV host and author, said she and her chiropractor husband were living “totally different lives.”

Expanding on how their careers played a factor in the amount of time they spent with one another, the television personality added, “Bryan is a sole practitioner [and] he leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself."

“Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time… and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events," Lindsay said. "So, we’re just in two totally different places.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Rachel Lindsay

She continued: “There’s not a lot of time to take pictures of each other and show what we’re doing because we’re in the bed or that kind of thing.”

Lindsay told Viall, 43, that she and Abasolo don’t necessarily work together as well as the podcaster and his fiancée Natalie Joy do, adding that she had accepted it for the well-being of their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We don’t and we learned that! You gotta protect the marriage and we just don’t work well together. Not every couple can do that,” she said after complimenting what the former Bachelor and Joy, 25, have.

Story continues

Paul Morigi/WireImage Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Some fans wondered why Lindsay and Abasolo did not post much content of themselves together, but the Texas-based attorney had a simple explanation.

“We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” she said.

Related: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline

“I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she said during the episode. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she also admitted that she and Abasolo were “working on having a kid,” but “that’s been a little bit of a struggle, too.”

Lindsay and Abasolo first met on season 13 of The Bachelorette back in 2017. Abasolo was an early standout and received the first impression rose. During the season finale filmed in Spain, Linsday selected Abasolo over Peter Krause and accepted his proposal.

Their divorce filing’s date was listed as Sunday and cited "irreconcilable differences."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.