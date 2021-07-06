Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Celebrate July 4 in Matching White Looks: 'The Abasolos Show Out'

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Bootsy Bellows

The Abasolos celebrated the Fourth of July in style.

On Monday, Rachel Lindsay shared a photo on Instagram with husband Bryan Abasolo. For the holiday, the Bachelorette couple matched in chic all-white outfits.

"We don't always step out, but when we do, the Abasolo's show out," Lindsay, 36, captioned the post. "Great night with @revolve."

Lindsay also shared a solo shot of herself at the Revolve event, which was held at Nobu Malibu.

Lindsay and Abasolo, 41, fell in love and got engaged during her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017. They have been married since August 2019, and Abasolo has stood by his wife amid her public criticism of the franchise's diversity problem. (She departed the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast last month.)

The couple spent time living on opposite coasts during the COVID-19 pandemic while working on their respective careers; they reunited in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Last month, Abasolo raved about Lindsay on an episode of his Talking It Out podcast. "I feel like for me, in my situation, Rachel just had like, an X factor, you know? She was a triple threat: brains, beauty, personality, great sense of humor," he said.

"She was a professional, she had a career, everything on paper was top notch, everything I could ever want in a woman, an engagement and a wife, everything," he continued. "But the thing is, like, she keeps me on my toes, right? She challenges me to be a better man and I feel like guys need that."