Rachel Leviss 'Hated' Tom Sandoval Reducing Her to a 'Temptress,' Says He Called Her Trauma Therapy Stay 'Selfish'

Leviss said she has "no question that Tom and I will never, ever be friends again" after his "guilt-tripping" over her decision to seek out mental healthcare in a facility he compared to "assisted living"

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss isn’t open to giving Tom Sandoval a second chance, even as a friend.

When asked if she could ever be friends with her ex on the latest episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 29, revealed that she saw Sandoval’s true colors while seeking treatment for her mental health at The Meadows after news of their shocking months-long affair became public and his relationship with Ariana Madix ended.

"If I didn't reach out to him one day or two days, he would be upset by it and really kind of take out his frustration on me,” she claimed of her time in the in-patient trauma therapy center where her phone access was scheduled and via a landline. “So it made me feel like I had a responsibility to maintain his emotional needs.”

“And, oh man, the amount of times that Tom called me 'selfish' while I was in The Meadows and [said I was] 'running away from my problems' and I'm 'depending on this place that's basically an assisted living facility' — you know, like really guilt-tripping me and saying that I left him to deal with all the fodder, I'm just running,” she alleged.

“You know, that just reveals the type of person he is and ... there's no question that Tom and I will never, ever be friends again," she continued.

Related: Rachel Leviss Realized She Still Owes Ariana Madix an Apology After Watching VPR Premiere: 'I Got Emotional'

Vivien Killilea/Getty Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Tom Sandoval attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles on October 18, 2022

However, a source close to Sandoval denies Leviss’s “guilt-tripping” allegations to PEOPLE, saying that he simply “missed her and cared for her well-being.”

"He would look forward to her daily calls as it was the only time they could talk, so of course it ruined his day if he didn’t hear from her,” adds the source of Sandoval’s mindset amid scrutiny by media, friends and fans.

Story continues

From Sandoval’s perspective, Leviss had “closed herself off from the world” while he “took it all head on,” according to the source.

“He respected and wanted her to take care of her mental health,” adds the insider, “they simply dealt with things differently.”

Related: When Rachel Leviss Realized Tom Sandoval Was 'James 2.0' — and Why Vanderpump Rules Is 'All He Has'

Leviss also discussed Sandoval’s recent appearance on The Viall Files podcast, on which he compared her to head cheerleader Darcy Sears (Ali Larter) in the 1999 film, Varsity Blues.

"I hated what he said [comparing me to Darcy Sears in Varsity Blues],” she shared. “I was like, 'What is this reference?' And I YouTubed it, and I was like, 'My gosh, like what?!'"

"The way that he was describing it really made it sound like I was the temptress and that it was this, like, seduction that he fell into,” she added. “I can take ownership of my part in that because, yeah, it was a choice that we made every day and it was a really bad decision.”

“But it just felt like he was putting a lot on me saying it was my fault for seducing him, which I don't think is right," she concluded.

Santiago Felipe/Getty, River Callaway/Variety via Getty Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Related: Rachel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Was 'Acting' in Their Relationship and 'Fooled' Her the First Night They Hooked Up

The former pageant queen noted that she thinks Sandoval still has work he needs to do himself following Scandoval.

"If he got good therapy and some introspection, he would come to the conclusion that your self-worth isn't based on your significant other,” she shared. “You can't get your self-worth from something else. It has to come from within you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.