Rachel Homan defeats Eun Ji Gim 6-2 at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

·1 min read

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Rachel Homan defeated South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 6-2 on Wednesday night at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters competition.

Homan, from Ottawa, secured the round-robin victory with three points in the seventh end.

In other results, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg dumped Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 8-2 and Calgary's Chelsea Carey edged Switzerland's Michele Jaeggi 6-5.

Sweden's Isabella Wrana posted a 7-4 win over Kate Hogan, who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta.

Homan and Carey joined Kerri Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., and Selena Njegovan at 2-0. Njegovan is throwing fourth stones for the team usually skipped by Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes.

Earlier in the day, Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher beat Calgary's Kevin Koe 9-4. Bottcher was the lone Canadian rink in the 16-team men's field to open round-robin play with two straight victories.

He was tied at 2-0 with four other teams - including the Niklas Edin side being skipped by Sweden's Oskar Eriksson - after two days of competition.

Four more draws were scheduled for Thursday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press

