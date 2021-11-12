Rachel, the female-led hosiery and sustainable fashion brand, gives back to women's organizations this Black Friday & Giving Tuesday through its Horizon program

Rachel, the Quebec-based, direct-to-consumer retailer, recently launched "Horizon", a new solidarity program to (re)empower women in need and will kickoff the giving season by donating a portion of its sales to the program.

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Rachel announced today that 1% of sales earned on November 26 (Black Friday), will be donated to their recently launched Horizon program. The program supports charities that give back to the community through a variety of women's causes.

"Through the Horizon program, we reiterate our commitment to women's causes by establishing concrete actions to help improve the well-being of women in need and their living conditions," says Rachel Co-founder Mélanie Heyberger."The program will grow over the next few months and we look forward to sharing our actions with our customers. Together we can make a difference."

Rachel will also participate in Giving Tuesday by continuing its philanthropic efforts via its Horizon program. Through a viral social media campaign, Rachel will invite its community to share artwork by Montreal artist Laetitia Chapuis illustrating a woman looking forward into the future. Each time the post is shared on a follower's Instagram and Facebook accounts, Rachel will donate $0.50 to the Horizon program. In addition, local and international influencers will support the campaign.

About Rachel

Rachel is a digital-first, Montreal-based fashion brand that merges sustainable practices and thoughtful design to empower women to feel good about conscious wardrobe choices. Founded in 2014 by Carolyne Parent and Mélanie Heyberger, Rachel was created as a solution to their own wardrobe dilemmas by developing a unique line of hosiery. Since then, the line has expanded into wardrobe must-haves, while respecting the commitment to sustainability and transparency. Rachel is available online at www.fromrachel.com .

