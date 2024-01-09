Rachel Dratch recalls her 'anxiety dream' about marrying “SNL” costar“ ”Seth Meyers: 'Very awkward'

"Not that you wouldn't make a fantastic husband!" she clarified.

Anxiety can manifest in many different ways, such as nausea, excessive sweating, or if you're Rachel Dratch, a stress dream in which you're about to tie the knot with one of your former Saturday Night Live costars.

The actress and comedian, who starred on the sketch show from 1999 until 2006, confessed to Seth Meyers on Monday's episode of Late Night that she had the nuptial nightmare shortly after learning that she'd be visiting his show.

"I knew I was coming back to see you, and then that night I had a dream that you and I were getting married," Dratch said. "It was just very awkward because we hadn't talked about it at all. I was like, 'Are we gonna text each other about this?' And then we were supposed to get married that night and I was feeling awkward about it."

Lloyd Bishop/NBC Rachel Dratch and Seth Meyers on 'Late Night'

As Meyers began to laugh, Dratch added, "Not that you wouldn't make a fantastic husband!" (For the record, Meyers married Alexi Ashe, a human rights attorney, in 2013.)

Dratch's wedding woes also involved a very important person being accidentally omitted from the guest list. "There was all sorts of things. I was like, 'Wait! We didn't invite Lorne [Michaels]!'" she said of the SNL boss, noting that the dream, of course, had to have "Lorne factor in as he always does in an SNL anxiety dream."

"And then it was like, I didn't bring my shoes," Dratch continued. "It was like every trope you can imagine."



Meyers, who was a cast member and head writer on SNL from 2001 to 2014, suggested that the funnier version of the story would've been if "Lorne had an anxiety dream about you and I getting married and him not being invited."

"I would love that," Dratch replied. "I would love if Lorne had an anxiety dream about me. That would be amazing."

Watch Dratch recount her dream — and the time she met two "gay ghosts" — in the video above.

