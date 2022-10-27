Rachel Daly interview: 'We want to show that the Euros wasn't a one-off'

Tom Garry
·8 min read
Sunday July 31 prompted such a range of emotions for Rachel Daly that she can scarcely remember collecting her medal from the then Duke of Cambridge on the Wembley turf, after she and her euphoric England team-mates had beaten Germany to win the European Championship. 

Life has been a whirlwind of newfound fame since then, from glitzy awards ceremonies to fans knocking on her car window. But now, with just nine months to go until the Women’s World Cup, she and the rest of the Lionesses are focused and determined to prove they are far from one-hit wonders.

“We want to show it’s not just a one-off. We want to continue the success,” the 30-year-old tells Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview, speaking two days after the draw for next summer’s tournament, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. England are in Group D along with Asian Cup champions China, 2017 Euros runners-up Denmark and either Chile, Senegal or Haiti, who will contest a play-off competition in February. Reacting to the draw, Daly says: “There are definitely no easy games in a World Cup. It’s a tough group. China are great, Denmark are great, and it’s going to be a tough group to get out of.”

The Aston Villa star says she is not yet contemplating what it might be like to contest the final in Sydney on Aug 20, as the national team do not want to get ahead of themselves. “I just don’t want to look that far ahead,” she says. “It’s about going day-by-day, step-by-step, and when it comes we’ll be ready. The Euros was a dream come true and so special, but we had to park that almost straight away, because we went straight back into World Cup qualifiers. We’ve still got friendlies and big games coming up so yes our sights are set on the World Cup, but we just keep building in every camp.”

Inevitably, expectations on the Lionesses next summer will be high, as fans yearn for the country’s first Women’s World Cup crown after consecutive semi-final appearances. The tournament has been dominated by the United States (four-time champions) and Germany (two-time winners). As the Lionesses celebrated their Euros triumph at Trafalgar Square in front of thousands of supporters, not yet 24 hours after lifting their first trophy, sights were already being turned to the next target. Barcelona right-back Lucy Bronze, while hailing the Euros trophy as the best of her career yet, could not resist, adding “there’s still one more we can get our hands on next year”, prompting huge cheers from the gathered crowd.

Expectation will have only grown after the Lionesses’ 2-1 win over the United States earlier this month. Megan Rapinoe and co are reigning world champions and have been England’s nemeses, but were deservedly beaten at a packed-out Wembley. For all Daly’s understandable talk of “one game at a time”, confidence is clearly high and, as she admits, was a driving force behind their Euros triumph. “

It was definitely confidence. It was by no means arrogance or anything like that. But we knew we had the belief and the talent in the room that was good enough to go all the way,” Daly explains. “As you could see, how exceptional all of the players are in that group, and beyond – the girls that missed out too, anyone could have stepped in. And you have to look around the room and see what talent you’ve got and, on any given day, I’d back that team.” And that belief is unlikely to waver before next summer’s tournament.

A whole new world

Whatever happens Down Under next year, the Lionesses – who have yet to suffered defeat since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge last September – are already seeing their lives change rapidly. Daly is speaking to Telegraph Sport on a busy afternoon where she is preparing for the Pride of Britain awards, which saw the Lionesses recognised with the “Inspiration” award. A few hours after this interview, she was up on stage to receive that award along with five England team-mates, hearing congratulatory words from David Beckham, among others.

It is an example of the type of glamorous event the Euros winners are increasingly being invited to. And entering the hotel room where Daly is getting ready for the night’s celebratory event offers a small glimpse into the new reality of her post-Euros life.

Dozens of potential outfits are hanging around the room waiting to be tried on, with a sea of different-coloured shoes lined up near the bed. A six-strong support team are helping Daly get ready for ITV’s coverage, including hair and make-up artists, two stylists, her agent and commercial manager. Yet, while there is discussion aplenty about what Daly should wear, all of them seem to agree wholeheartedly on one thing: Above all else, football has to remain Daly’s No 1 priority.

“I’m still just very much me, I’m always the same person.” And she breaks a smile as she jokes: “I just can’t go out looking like I’ve just got out of bed anymore! My sole focus is football. Coming to these events is nice and being recognised for our achievements is nice, but it’s just about getting that balance right and I’ve got a great team around me to help with that. If it ever got to a point where [my schedule] was too much they’d pull me away from it.”

Having started all six of England’s Euros matches, including the final that was watched live by more than 17 million people, Daly quickly had to acclimatise to her new level of fame.

'We want to see a lot more girls actively involved in football'

“I went shopping in Leeds about two days [after the final] and met my brother and I was stopped so many different times, by people of all ages, people who probably wouldn’t have recognised me before. It was kind of a glimpse of what life would probably look like from thereon out,” she recalls. “It was weird because we [had been] almost trapped in a bubble for a few months, we were away for nine weeks together with the same group of people, we had no external noise, no Sky Sports News on in the hotel, we didn’t have the papers or see media outlets, so we kind of were in our own bubble.

“I felt like normal life outside of the bubble wasn’t as fun, for a period of time, because I’d created so many good memories with the girls and the staff, and then it was definitely different. You go in as almost a nobody, kind of like being on Big Brother or Love Island or something, you go in as just a footballer, and you come out effectively a national treasure, so everyone starts to recognise you in the streets, walking out of my front door, it was definitely different.”

Nonetheless, the fame and recognition for women’s players representing their country has been long overdue, Daly feels. “It was a long time coming, but the country is recognising the success of what we’ve done, and that’s again what we wanted to do – inspire,” she says. “Our main focus was to inspire the nation, and be that person you dreamt of being one day when you were a kid.”

Another difference for Daly and co is now having a voice and it is one they are already using. School PE is something that she and her fellow Lionesses are passionate about and they wrote and co-signed a letter in August to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, both contesting the Conservative leadership contest at the time, calling on them to ensure all girls at school receive equal access to football in PE lessons.

“We want to see a lot more girls actively involved in football and sport in general, but there’s a lot of work that needs to go into that, in PE especially,” Daly said. “Girls need the opportunity in society to be involved more, so hopefully we just see the elevator in girls and women’s sports grow – it’s on it’s way up but we’re a way off yet.”

What is already changing is the level of support for the Lionesses, and Daly feels the way many of the public are speaking about them as “footballers” rather than “women’s footballers” is significant.

“That’s a goal of ours, in tennis you’ll have men’s and women’s singles but you’re still a ‘tennis’ player, not a ‘female tennis player’ or a ‘male tennis player’. So why can’t we just be ‘footballers’? It’s going that way, it’s just something we’re pushing towards more.”

