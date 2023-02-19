Rachel Daly’s double gives England Arnold Clark Cup win over Italy

Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

With an opening victory safely under their belt, a much-changed England side edged to a win over Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup. In front of 32,128 fans in Coventry, the Lionesses retained their unbeaten run despite conceding controversially. Rachel Daly headed home a brace as she continued her claim for a striker’s role while Sofia Cantore scored for the visitors.

As a manager renowned for her stable selection, it was perhaps a little surprising to see so many changes from Sarina Wiegman. Just two players remained from the opener against South Korea, with Jess Carter in defence and Alex Greenwood captaining the team.

Then again, England’s squad depth is no secret and with just one international window left after this tournament before the World Cup, this encounter presented the perfect opportunity to look at those knocking on the door. Young talent Katie Robinson, Jess Park and Maya Le Tissier all added to their caps while Laura Coombs started after making her first appearance since 2015 on Thursday.

Wiegman’s counterpart, Milena Bertolini, was equally in the mood for changing things up with eight alterations to her team. Italy had fallen to a disappointing defeat to Belgium in the first game and it was time to call on her more established players as they faced the European champions. It was a landmark occasion for stalwart Cristiana Girelli, who further established her status in Italian football with her 100th appearance.

Wiegman had anticipated a different tactical game with Italy’s adaptability between a high-press and low block well known. It was, therefore, important for the Lionesses to hit the ground running. In front of a favourable crowd, they dominated the ball in the first half with Park enjoying space in the pocket and Robinson’s technical ability causing plenty of problems. Laura Giuliani was forced into a series of early saves to deny the energetic Daly upfront.

While in control, however, the Lionesses were not at their fluid best as they tried to problem solve against a resilient Italy. While not offering much in the way of attack, the Italians did look at their best on the counter with Greenwood having to ensure Ellie Roebuck’s goal came under no threat.

Just as the match was starting to get disjointed, England found the breakthrough through a trademark Daly goal. After Italy initially cleared Lauren Hemp’s driving run, the ball came out to Robinson on the right. Her whipped delivery found the striker soaring high above Valentina Bergamaschi to power home the opener.

England’s Jess Carter reacts after Italy score a controversial equaliser. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Similar to the Korea match, England went through the gears after the break, aided by the addition of Katie Zelem’s and Jordan Nobbs’ energy in midfield. Daly should have had a hat-trick, first volleying over Le Tissier’s delivery before heading a Robinson effort wide. Meanwhile, Nobbs was denied her dream return by the strong hand of Giuliani in goal.

With half an hour left to play, England’s rhythm was delivered a blow in controversial fashion. Barbara Bonansea drove to the byline and the ball looked to have crossed the line before delivering. Unseen by the referee and her assistant, it found substitute Cantore to head past Roebuck. The England goalkeeper should have arguably done better to keep it out.

Wiegman had seen enough and immediately turned to her tried and tested attackers with Lauren James and Chloe Kelly entering the fold. Within minutes, England’s lead was restored. James was afforded all the space in the world to work in. Controlling the ball, she had time to assess her options. She picked out Daly in the middle with a sumptuous cross, who duly headed home her second of the match.

It was just the tonic the Lionesses needed as they controlled the match to its conclusion. A second win in the tournament for Wiegman’s side sees them top the group going into the final match day. They will face Belgium in Bristol on Wednesday with ambitions to retain their trophy.