Rachel Brosnahan Teases ‘Superman: Legacy’: “We’ll Be Putting Our Own Stamp On Things”

Rachel Brosnahan was cast as Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy and will be sharing the screen with David Corenswet.

During an interview at the Golden Globes red carpet, Brosnahan gave a little tease about her role in the new DC Universe James Gunn is constructing alongside Peter Safran.

“We’ve been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director,” Brosnahan told Extra. “We’ve been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this’ll be… we’ll be putting our own stamp on things.”

When the reporter asked Brosnahan if Lois Lane would be wearing glasses, Brosnahan said, “I don’t know, actually. Maybe. We haven’t gotten that far in the fittings yet.”

Superman: Legacy is on track to premiere on July 11, 2025. Other confirmed actors for the superhero film include Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. The cast also features Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced and Nathan Fillion.

Gunn has assured that the Superman film is not an origin story and instead it’s going to tell the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Rachel Brosnahan on how she'll put her spin on Lois Lane! Full interview: https://t.co/t8tqGylAdl#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zi1P4rvh0o — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 8, 2024

