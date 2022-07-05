Rachel Brosnahan feels ‘sick to my stomach’ following July 4 hometown shooting

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Actress Rachel Brosnahan says she feels “sick to my stomach” following the mass shooting in her Chicago hometown at a July 4 parade.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star, who grew up in the area, said there were “no words” to describe the tragic incident in Highland Park, which left at least six people dead and dozens injured.

Robert E Crimo III, 22, was taken into custody on Monday evening following a brief pursuit.

Writing on Twitter, Brosnahan, who is the niece of the late US fashion designer Kate Spade, said “enough is enough”.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone.

“No words.

“Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough.”

The incident in Chicago comes shortly after a spate of mass shootings in the US including in Buffalo, in New York, Tulsa, in Oklahoma, and Uvalde, in Texas, during which 19 school children and two teachers were killed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Actress Rachel Brosnahan Responds To The News Of The Mass Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois Via Social Media: “I am Sick To My Stomach”

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan took to Twitter to voice her frustrations with the shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July Parade. The actress grew up in the area and took to Twitter to express how she felt about the shooting and her overall exhaustion from the many mass shootings […]

  • Cattle lowered by crane in Pakistani ritual

    STORY: Have you ever seen a bull being carried by crane?Location: Karachi, PakistanSyed Ejaz Ahmad raises cattle in a rooftop barnEvery year for the festival of Eid al-Adhahe lowers them 40 feet to the ground using a cranebefore they are sacrificed for their meatSacrificial cattle owner, Syed Ejaz Ahmad: “I make the animals climb up the stairs when they are small. But when they grow up, it is impossible to bring them down the stairs. That’s why we hire a crane to bring them down.”Ahmad has been carrying out the practice for 18 yearsdrawing crowds of onlookersLocal resident, Mohammad Hanzala: “In the past I used to come here with my friends, but this time I came alone. It is very enjoyable to watch the animals being lowered. In the past, five or six animals were lowered, but this year there were only two animals. It is a source of great enjoyment.”

  • 11-year-old boy dies from fireworks in Indiana

    An 11-year-old Indiana boy died from a fireworks injury on the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said. Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was injured at about 9:42 p.m. and died en route to a hospital, the Indiana State Police said Monday. Nine people died from fireworks in the U.S. last year and 26 people died the year before, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

  • Angela Rayner: I won’t let Parliament correct my working-class grammar

    Angela Rayner has revealed she refuses to allow Hansard to correct her grammar in Parliament in order to stay true to her working-class roots.

  • GOP Governor Candidate in Illinois Roasted for Saying ‘Let’s Move On’ Hours After July 4 Parade Mass Shooting

    Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has since apologized for his comments

  • Six victims dead and 24 hospitalised in mass shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois with gunman still at large

    The shooting unfolded around 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off at 10am on Monday morning

  • What Are The Symptoms Of The Omicron BA.5 Covid Variant?

    There is one particularly key sign that you have a severe Covid infection.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Winnipeg Jets announce Rick Bowness as new head coach

    The Winnipeg Jets have announced that Rick Bowness will be the team's new head coach. The NHL franchise made the announcement in a tweet Sunday afternoon. Bowness and Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will speak to reporters Monday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Bowness, 67, spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He becomes the third permanent head coach named by the Jets since the club relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011. "We're very excited to hire Ric

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players