Rachel Bloom Says She's Still 'Quite Close' with Her“ Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Castmates (Exclusive)

Bloom also tells PEOPLE that she loves seeing some of the show's songs get new life on TikTok, years after the finale aired

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Rachel Bloom

It's been nearly five years since Rebecca Bunch chose herself, but Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's presence is steadfast in co-creator and star Rachel Bloom's life.

"There is a group text. We do still keep in touch," Bloom tells PEOPLE of her castmates from the 2015-2019 musical-comedy series. In Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom's Bunch uproots her life — and ditches a job at a prestigious law firm — to move to West Covina, California, in an effort to be closer to a potential love interest from her youth.

In fact, Crazy Ex alum David Hull now appears in Bloom's one-woman musical-comedy, Death, Let Me Do My Show, which is running off-Broadway through Jan. 6. "One of the cast members is obviously in my show," Bloom, 46, says, adding that "many people have come out. So yes, we are still quite close."

Smallz & Raskind/The CW The season one cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Beyond the lasting friendships, Crazy Ex has also lived on through its memorable tunes. Songs like "I Have Friends" and "You Stupid B----" have found new life on TikTok as sounds frequently employed by users to soundtrack their videos.



"I love it because it just shows you can never muscle something into virality," Bloom tells PEOPLE. "Definitely some of the songs that we did on the show five, six, seven years ago have a bigger life on TikTok now, and that has nothing to do with us posting it on my Instagram or tweeting or live-tweeting the episode. That's just people."

She sees the TikTok embrace as a "lesson" of sorts: "All you can do is your best work and put it out in the world, and you can try to do your best to promote and muscle something into being in the zeitgeist, but at the end of the day, well, it's kind of out of your control."

Greg Gayne/The CW Rachel Bloom (left) and Donna Lynne Champlin in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Asked which of the songs from Crazy Ex's run is her personal favorite, Bloom demurs. "There are too many to choose because even the songs that I didn't have the main hand in writing, I scripted every song that was on the show," she explains. "So every song you could name, I have a story about that song, how it was written."

Says Bloom, "We wrote 157 songs. I could tell you 157 stories."



