Rachel Bloom leads tributes to 'irreplaceable' Adam Schlesinger, her 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' songwriting partner

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Adam Schlesinger and Rachel Bloom attend the 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Live Event at the Feinstein's/54 Below on November 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Rachel Bloom is remembering Adam Schlesinger, the co-founder of the band Fountains of Wayne and accomplished songwriter who was her songwriting partner for the show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

On Wednesday, the comedic actress revealed that she had the hardest week of her life, giving birth to a NICU baby during the coronavirus pandemic while her dear friend Schlesinger was hospitalized across the country with COVID-19. While it was thought he had turned a corner, shortly after her post came news that Schlesinger had died at age 52 and Bloom shared a tribute to her friend and collaborator.

Bloom wrote that while she has so much to say about Schlesinger, “I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable.”

Another post followed saying that “one example of how Adam might have affected your life” was that he was the one who wrote the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend song “Gettin’ Bi,” which many people have since used to come out.

“That song was all Adam,” she wrote.

The song was performed on the show, during Season 1, by actor Pete Gardner when his character came out to colleagues on the show. Gardner performed the song at L.A. Pride in 2016 — with Bloom and other members from the cast by his side.

Bloom shared photos with Schlesinger as well. The first was a series of pictures of them being silly at a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend live event in 2016.

The other showed them with musical composer Jack Dolgen. The three were awarded an Emmy in September for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal."

Dolgen also posted a tribute. He said while the world already knows about Schlesinger’s “unparalleled talent,” he was sharing that his late friend treated himself to a mini 3 Musketeers bar during the taping of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend concert special, showing the photo of the candy atop a keyboard.

You already know about his unparalleled talent, now you know about the baby 3 Musketeers he left for himself as a treat during the taping of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend concert special. Remembering, missing and loving Adam Schlesinger tonight and always. pic.twitter.com/8qQxDxn6Mo — Jack Dolgen (@jackdolgen) April 2, 2020

Aline Brosh McKenna, who was co-creator and writer for the show, also shared a tribute. She said she first met Schlesinger in the early ‘90s — when he was roommates with her now-husband, Will McKenna. She said when the show got picked up, Schlesinger was the first person she called to do the music. Schlesinger wrote or co-wrote 157 songs with Bloom and Dolgen over the four seasons.

“I love that guy,” she wrote, “I love all the memories.”

1/2 about Adam pic.twitter.com/x2LMIvZ9qf — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) April 1, 2020

Gardner also remembered his Crazy Ex-Girlfriend colleague.

There have been tons of other tributes as Schlesinger was in multiple bands, also including Ivy, and had a whole career writing music for film and TV. Tom Hanks, who hired Schlesinger to write the theme song for his directorial debut That Thing You Do!, paid tribute. That song led to Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Schlesinger.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Actors from the film also paid tribute, including Johnathon Schaech and Ethan Embry.

I remember the day all the Oneders, @LivTyler and @tomhanks sat in a room and played about 6 submitted tracks from different bands for That Thing You Do. When we heard Adam Schlesinger’s cassette it was instantly clear which track we would need to learn. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 2, 2020

Schlesinger had been working with Fran Drescher on turning The Nanny into a Broadway musical. He served as the show’s executive music producer — again collaborating with Bloom on the show’s score. (He had also been collaborating with Sarah Silverman on a stage adaptation of her memoir, The Bedwetter, which was scheduled to begin performances Off-Broadway but was postponed because of the pandemic.)

We will miss you... Adam Schlesinger died of Covid 19 at age 52 today. He was writing the Music for The Nanny Musical. Devasted😥😭😩 My prayers are for you. May peace be with you... https://t.co/bQ4aMznKk4 — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) April 1, 2020

Schlesinger won a Grammy working on Stephen Colbert’s A Colbert Christmas Special. The Late Show host called him “a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my luck to work.” (Schlesinger was also nominated for Grammys alongside his Fountains of Wayne co-founder Chris Collingwood for their hit “Stacy’s Mom” as well as Best New Artist.)

I’m so saddened to hear of the death of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid19. From the Dana Carvey show to A Colbert Christmas Special, he was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 2, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel talked about working with “kind and super-talented” Schlesinger on Crank Yankers.

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

Kathy Griffin remembered him writing the theme to Kathy — “as a favor.”

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my “KATHY” talk show called “I’ll say it” He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday💔 https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020

Other remembrances came from Neil Patrick Harris, who worked with him at the Tony Awards. (Schlesinger won two other Emmy Awards for songs he wrote for the Tony Awards.)

Oh my god. Just reading that Adam Schlesinger passed away from Coronavirus complications. A brilliant musician and writer, we shared many award show moments together. He was so kind. Gone too soon. I’m reeling. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. https://t.co/zvGgzSjiJ9 — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) April 2, 2020

And even the governor of New Jersey, where Fountains of Wayne got its start, honored the late star.

From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credits in TV, movies, and stage, millions of fans caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin' on. A sad, sad loss for Jersey's music scene.

https://t.co/7ZYnXdoT2n — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

On Tuesday, it was reported that Schlesinger was in a “medically-induced coma” at an upstate New York hospital amid a battle with COVID-19. However, his attorney Jaime Herman told Yahoo that the reports were “inaccurate” and “his doctors have not used that terminology.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Adam Schlesinger, Rachel Bloom and Jack Dolgen pose for photos in the press room for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Herman shared a statement from Schlesinger’s family at the time, which said, “Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.”

Schlesinger is survived by his parents, Bobbi and Stephen Schlesinger; a sister, Laurie Rose; two daughters, Sadie and Claire Schlesinger; and his partner, Alexis Morley.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

