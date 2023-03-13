Rachel Bilson reveals she had her first actual orgasm from sex at 38

Paras Griffin

We can’t get enough of actress Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas podcast . And, as always, she lets us into some super personal stories.

On the latest episode which was released today (March 13), Rachel sat down with the stand-up comedian, writer and fellow actress and podcaster Whitney Cummings. And the pair chat about everything from both of their parents being in nursing homes and Whitney freezing her eggs, to trusting your instincts when it comes to men.

The topic then turned to the more intimate subject of sex. And in particular having their first orgasms from sex much later in life.

When Whitney, 40, revealed that she had only been able to have her first orgasm during intercourse in the past year, after she came off of birth control, Rachel was quick to follow up by letting Whitney (and the listeners) know that the same didn’t happen for her until she was 38-years-old – so only around three years ago.

“Isn't that crazy?”, Rachel, 41, said as she recounted her experience. But she didn’t go as far as telling us exactly who it was with.

Whitney goes on to say that they're not the only women she knows who haven't had an orgasm until later in life.

“I do hear a lot of women say that they don't have it until after they have a kid. I don't know why,” Whitney stated in this week’s episode. With Rachel’s response being, “maybe that could have been.”

Rachel has an 8-year-old daughter named Briar, who she shares with her ex of around a decade, actor Hayden Christensen.

Rachel was last linked to comedian Bill Hader, though shared in a previous episode that she had been through a “really hard breakup” during lockdown back in 2020.

This would have been around the same time that it was alleged by an insider that Rachel had gone through an “amicable” separation from Bill.

In that previous podcast episode, she told guest Mandy Moore, “I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. 'It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth. It hurt like a motherf******!”

Story continues

However, Rachel is now “ready for the next thing,” having moved on from the breakup with Bill. And we're hoping that she finds that special someone!

Catch up with the latest episode now.

You Might Also Like