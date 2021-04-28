Rachel Bilson Says She Was 'Mortified' After Rami Malek Photo Drama Blew Up

Rachel Bilson opened up about what went down between her and Rami Malek after she revealed to the masses that he was less than enthused about a throwback photo she once posted of him.

The “Hart of Dixie” star spoke to the “LadyGang” podcast this week and recalled what happened in the wake of her talking about Malek on “Armchair Expert,” Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast, last month.

On “Armchair Expert,” Bilson explained she’d once posted a photo of her and Malek from their senior year together at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, doing so in a jokey manner. In response, Malek ― who had just finished “Bohemian Rhapsody” and was on the precipice of winning the Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury ― messaged her saying he’d “really appreciate if you take that down.”

The interaction left Bilson “super bummed,” and the anecdote later went viral.

Talking to “LadyGang,” Bilson said that in the week since that story got out, she and Malek have talked and are “all good.”

“He was so sweet and we’re totally fine now and we talked about it and we’re good,” she said. “He was so gracious, and I totally understood where he was coming form and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on.”

She added that he knew she “wasn’t doing it with any ill intention” and truly didn’t foresee the story blowing up the way it did.

“My friend sent me a CNN link to it. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” she said.

Bilson did share, however, that she was entirely “mortified” by the experience.

“Like, I was having a panic attack. I had to go to therapy that day, and I was like, ‘I am having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way,’” she explained. “‘I feel so bad. Oh my god. Rami is going to think I’m doing this again.’”

Ultimately, everything is copacetic between the old friends, and Bilson found a silver lining in the whole ordeal.

“It actually turned out to be a good thing for a reason, because we were able to reconnect and, like, make it better and everything is great,” she said.

You can listen to the entire podcast above.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.