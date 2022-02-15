Rachael Ray Says She and 'Funny Valentine' John Cusimano 'Still Got It' in Sweet Tribute

John Cusimano and Rachael Ray
John Cusimano and Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray and her husband are celebrating Valentine's Day with a few laughs.

The TV chef, 53, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram Monday that show her husband, John Cusimano, wrapping his arms around her and kissing her cheek.

"Still got it ❤️‍🔥," she captioned the post. "Thank you @paolaandmurray for capturing these laughs with my funny Valentine xo."

The two, who celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in September, are still smiling despite the many challenges they've faced since the start of the pandemic. In May 2020, their 15-year-old pit bull, Isaboo, died; and in August of that year, their home completely burned to the ground, the result of a fire ember that came out of the home's chimney and landed on the roof.

Their Lake Luzerne, New York, home was one Ray had designed from scratch 15 years earlier and served as the set of her self-titled syndicated talk show during the pandemic.

It took them a full year to rebuild — and during that time, Ray and Cusimano, 54, leaned on one another to make it through.

"We balance each other, we always have," Ray said exclusively in PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves package last September. "We knew we'd get through this together."

"We have volatile personalities but we're both very practical, too," she added. "That's the lawyer side of him and the domestic side of me. We're like, 'These are the things that must be accomplished today. And we will get to this only by doing what work is necessary.' "

"John and I didn't meet until later in life, and didn't get married until we were almost 40," Ray shared. "We knew who we were. We've always been that way, for 20 years. We don't take it too much to heart when one person just has to vent or blow up. We're very good at being quiet also, with each other. We don't look for there to be constant chatter. And we're very good with giving each other space to work on our passions. We're kind of autonomous and I think, in many ways, we were more uniquely prepared for this pandemic."

But it was their ability to stay positive, even during the harshest of circumstances, that really helped them survive.

"When you're left at home alone for too long, you start to lose a little perspective. You can get tunnel vision and think, 'Everything's revolving around us and our little problems.' But there are so much worse positions we could be in," Ray said. "I'm alive. I have a roof over my head. I have a job. There are people all over the food industry who have suffered and don't know what to do. Not to mention the millions of people who have died."

"At the end of the day, John and I, we always come back to grateful. Some days are different than others, but we try to say, 'Okay, here's the new plan,' even when we get down," Ray continued — joking, "We're like Moonstruck over here. We just keep saying, 'Stop your whining and snap out of it.' "

