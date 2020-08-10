Fire rips through Rachael Ray's home; Ray, husband and dog are 'safe'

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano were not harmed after a fire roared through their upstate New York home Sunday night.

"Thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe," Ray's representative Charlie Dougiello told USA TODAY in a statement. "The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent. "

Firefighters rushed to Ray's Lake Luzerne, N.Y. home on Chuckwagon Trail at around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Sheriff Jim LaFarr told TV station KRQE that there were no injuries.

Photos from the scene show flames fully engulfing the home.

#Update on fire in Lake Luzerne at the home of @rachaelray .. her PR team releasing a statement saying “Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent.“

This photo was provided to us by Jeff St. John pic.twitter.com/Gqw9qEifY2

— Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) August 10, 2020

Ray was born in nearby Glen Falls, about an hour north of Albany and is 1986 graduate of Lake George High School. She has been filming episodes of the "Rachael Ray Show" in the kitchen of the home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just hours before the fire, Ray was sharing photos on Instagram of elaborate spreads of food, including smoked filet mignon subs, which were enjoyed for dinner.

Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q — Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rachael Ray, husband and dog are 'safe' after fire rips through home