‘Rachael Ray’ Crew Demands Pay After Being Cut Loose During Coronavirus Pandemic (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Rachael Ray Show” long had a reputation as a model for how to treat a crew. Veterans of the syndicated daytime talker praise the workplace culture that endured over its first 14 seasons. Even as signs of belt tightening began to creep in a few years ago, those on set appreciated the show’s inclusiveness, the parties that would occasionally be thrown for crew members and the feeling that they were always being treated with respect.

Now, in the middle of a global pandemic, more than 20 crew are being cut loose without warning and without pay.

The relationship between the show and the folks who make it began to shift in March, when the latter were informed that Ray would, in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19, shoot the remainder of the 2019-20 season remotely from her house in upstate New York without on-site assistance from anyone beside her husband — and that displaced crew members would not be paid for the five scheduled shoot days remaining in the season. That move prompted a dispute by IATSE, which claimed that its contract with the show covering 18 union camera operators, audio engineers and other technical crew requires producers to pay those furloughed workers for all remote shoot days that had originally been planned for the studio.

Months later, the crew was informed that “The Rachael Ray Show” would return to its Manhattan studio in November. But now producers have changed course, announcing that Ray will continue to shoot remotely through the remainder of the season. Negotiations between producers and IATSE on a settlement have thus far led nowhere. That standoff is now headed for arbitration, leaving open the likelihood that the 18 furloughed IATSE members and a handful of additional non-union crew won’t be paid for roughly two-thirds of their scheduled workdays this season.

“When COVID-19 forced our studio production to shut down in March, we started shooting ‘Rachael Ray’ at Rachael’s home out of necessity,” a spokesperson for CBS Television Distribution, which produces the show with Harpo Studios and Discovery Productions, told Variety. “As we moved into fall, with COVID cases increasing, we made the difficult decision to continue to shoot the show from Rachael’s home for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, this new format has affected some valued studio crew, including IATSE members. CBS Television Distribution has continued to pay those affected through September and October, and we have reached out to IATSE to discuss mitigation efforts going forward.”

Spokespersons for Ray and IATSE did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

”Rachael Ray” isn’t the only talk show to be criticized during the pandemic for leaving crewmembers in the lurch. In April, Variety reported that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” employees were left wondering for weeks about their working hours and pay, and then told to expect a 60% reduction in pay. The crew also grew incensed when they learned that an outside, non-union tech company was brought in to help DeGeneres tape remotely from her home.

“The Rachael Ray Show” has been on a season-to-season renewal cycle for several years. In July, crew received news of a renewal and a schedule for a full season of shoot days, indicating that Ray, like most other talk-show hosts, planned to be back in her studio for 2020-21.

Then in August, executive in charge of production Kevin Moriarty held a video conference with crew members to inform them that Ray had decided not to return to the studio so soon. Instead, episodes for Season 15 would begin shooting remotely in September, with a return to the studio slated for November. During September and October remote production, crew would be paid for a full complement of 10-hour shoot days. Three crew members who spoke with Moriarty said that he described the crew in those phone calls as being “like a family,” and emphasized the need for members of that family to take care of each other during the pandemic.

News that crew would be paid for shooting in September and October and that Ray would in November return to set was welcome for IATSE members, who need to rack up 400 hours of work every six months to qualify for health insurance. The Season 15 schedule promised 59 10-hour shoot days.

But on Oct. 15, Moriarty again reached out to crew members, this time to inform them that Ray had decided to continue shooting from her home for the remainder of the season — and that technical crew unable to do their jobs remotely would not be paid for the 39 remaining scheduled shoot days.

