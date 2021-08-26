Rachael Leigh Cook's Daughter Charlotte, 7, Makes Red Carpet Debut at He's All That Premiere

Charlotte Easton Gillies and Rachael Leigh Cook

Rachael Leigh Cook hit the red carpet this week with a very special guest.

The actress, 41, brought her 7-year-old daughter Charlotte to Wednesday's premiere of Netflix's He's All That in Hollywood, California where the young girl walked the red (well, blue) carpet with her mom.

Cook, who shares Charlotte and son Theodore, 6, with ex-husband Daniel Gillies, wore a one-shoulder, black and white polka dot dress while her daughter opted for a light pink dress with sequins.

Rachael Leigh Cook, Charlotte Easton Gillies, Matthew Lillard, and Macey Lillard

The actress wasn't the only one to bring their child to the premiere — her costar Matthew Lillard also brought his 16-year-old daughter, Macey.

Cook, who split from Gillies in 2019 after 15 years of marriage, told Entertainment Tonight that it was actually her boyfriend Kevin Mann's idea to bring Charlotte to the star-studded event.

"My daughter swooped his invite," she teased. "He said, 'You know what? You guys should make it a girls night.' It was actually his idea to bring her instead of him... He's just an A+ human being."

The She's All That star said her daughter also brought up the premiere to her mom on her own.

"I wanted to bring her and then before I knew it she said, 'Will there be a red carpet?' " Cook added. "She was so excited. I didn't even know she knew about red carpets."