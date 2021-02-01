Who Is Rachael Kirkconnell on Matt James' Season of 'The Bachelor'?

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - ABC

A new season of The Bachelor is airing, and you know what that means—a new very tall, very handsome man to alternately swoon over and angry-tweet about every Monday night, a new group of catfight-prone women battling it out (sometimes literally) for his heart, and a new set of baffling stunts disguised as "dates" and "bonding activities" for the group. This time around, the man in question is Matt James, a newcomer to Bachelor Nation, while our new favorite girl gang includes marketers, models, and Queen Victoria herself (kinda).



Right away, James seemed especially captivated by a handful of his initial 32 contestants, including Abigail Heringer, who received the all-important first impression rose, and Rachael Kirkconnell, who not only had a few meaningful interactions with James right off the bat, but was also shown having even deeper conversations with him in the promo for the rest of the season. Rumor has it that we'll be seeing plenty of Kirkconnell all season long—so here's everything you need to know about her in the meantime.

She's a Southern belle.

Kirkconnell is a 24-year-old from Cumming, Georgia, a suburb outside of Atlanta. She attended Georgia College & State University—where she made the Dean's List twice, FYI—and graduated in 2019 with a degree in marketing. She now works as a graphic designer and, judging by her Instagram, appears to have settled in the Atlanta area.

According to her official ABC bio, Kirkconnell's likes include doodling, good movies, and charcuterie boards, while her biggest pet peeve is slow driving. Relatable! Her Instagram also shows off a love of travel, beach days, wineries, and, of course, feral donkeys.

She's never been in love.

Buried among the requisite claims of loving low-key date nights and having a tight-knit family in her ABC bio is Kirkconnell's claim that she's never been in love, despite being a self-described hopeless romantic. Her first love has a lot to live up to: Not only does she need that romance to be "huge and life-altering," but she's looking for a partner who will help her live every day to the fullest. She also added, "At the end of the day, love is what makes your life more special than others. Life can be hard and really difficult and dark at times, but if you have someone by your side that loves you more than they love themselves, that makes it all worth it in the end."

This actually makes Kirkconnell a pretty good match for James, who shared on night one that he's made a habit in past relationships of putting up walls before things get too deep, and has since mentioned in interviews that his experience on The Bachelor helped him "grow as a man" and, yes, even open himself up to love.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - ABC

There's a good chance that it's Kirkconnell who helps him learn to break down those walls, since... (Spoilers below.)

She goes far this season—like, really far. (Spoilers!)

If you trust Reality Steve's intel, Kirkconnell goes home with a ring at the end of this season. They're still together now, apparently, although RS doesn't know if they're engaged (though I'm guessing so?). The other frontrunners were reportedly Bri Springs, Michelle Young, and Serena Pitt—but it was Kirkconnell who stole the lead's heart. "From the beginning of December on, it seemed like everyone and their mother in Cumming, GA was telling me they 'heard' Rachael won," RS writes, adding that he eventually "got the confirmation [he] needed."

There are a few clues that Reality Steve is correct. For one, the Instagram account @BachSleuthers discovered via some Spotify stalking that James has been listening to one of Kirkconnell's playlists. Which is, um, telling—I mean, do you listen to your ex's Spotify playlist?

There's also the fact that Kirkconnell has stayed especially quiet on Instagram since the contestants were allowed to return to social media after filming ended, potentially meaning she's having trouble snapping a photo that doesn't include a new fiancé or shiny engagement ring? Maybe?

Only time (and Reality Steve's sources) will tell if this is just a false rumor spun out of control, or if Kirkconnell and James are already living happily ever after somewhere between her native Georgia and his home in New York.

