Rachael Kirkconnell Applauds Boyfriend Matt James for Setting 'Personal Record' During Boston Marathon

Alexandra Schonfeld
3 min read
Matt James
Matt James

Matt James/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell is showing her support for boyfriend Matt James' marathon triumph.

The Bachelor star took to Instagram Monday to share how "proud" she is of James, 30, for running the Boston Marathon.

"Hey you! i love you & I'm SO proud of you," Kirkconnell, 25, captioned a sweet photo of herself snuggled up to James. "This man is currently in the middle of the Boston marathon running for @theuso and he is crushing it. please pray for him & all the runners for their safety, strength, and encouragement."

"UPDATE: he CRUSHED it and set a personal record!!!!," Kirkconnell added to the post.

Olympic gymnast, Sunisa Lee commented on the post "photo creds." Lee and James were both featured on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rachael Kirkconnell (@rachaelkirkconnell)

Kirkconnell and James first met and fell in love during his Bachelor season, which aired in January 2021. Kirkconnell received the final rose for that season but during the After the Final Rose special the couple revealed that they split following backlash Kirkconnell received over her past racially insensitive actions resurfacing.

James then confirmed to PEOPLE in April 2021 that he was "pursuing" a relationship with Kirkconnell after the pair was spotted out together in Los Angeles and New York City sparking reconciliation rumors.

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Details What He Does — and Doesn't — Miss About Sharing N.Y.C Apartment with Matt James

Also on Monday, James shared his own Instagram post commemorating the occasion featuring a carousal of images and videos from race day. In the first photo, James is seen embracing his mother while wearing his race medal and a foil blanket. In another, he is pictured with Bachelorette alum Zac Clark.

In the third photo, James and Kirkconnell are pictured looking toward each other both rocking USO hats. He also shared a short video clip shot during his run where he is seen flapping his arms up and down.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matt James (@mattjames919)

In another video James shares that the night before the race, after "carb loading" with lots of pasta in an attempt "to be like Michael Scott," at 3:03 a.m. he was awake and felt like "dog sh­-t."

"Don't be like me. Don't be like Michael Scott, be better than us," James says in reference to Steve Carell's character from The Office, who fueled up for his Michael Scott's Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure by eating pasta.

According to Boston.com, James finished the race in just over three hours and 49 seconds.

James previously opened up to PEOPLE about his love for running, saying the sport is one of his "favorite activities" because "it doesn't have to look like one thing."

The former college football player told PEOPLE in April 2021, that he had turned to running as an outlet for his mental health.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James

Rich Fury/Getty

"Everything that has been going on in my life and everything that's gone on in the country over the past year — from a social justice and from a COVID standpoint — exercise is something that's kept my mental health in the right place," James told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED: The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Is in a 'Good Place' with Matt James: It Was 'a Journey'

Monday's marathon was not the first time James had completed the 26.2 mile feat. In November 2021 James and friend Tyler Cameron ran the New York City Marathon together. Cameron, who is also a member of Bachelor nation, ran the November race in honor of his late mother, Andrea, who tragically died of a brain aneurysm in 2020 at the age of 55.

