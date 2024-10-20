Will Rachaad White play in Week 7 for the Buccaneers? What we know before kickoff vs. the Ravens

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880935 ORIG FILE ID: 20241003_bdd_ad1_010.JPG

Rachaad White missed Week 6 with an injury, only to see Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker run wild. And his foot injury seems to be better ahead of Week 7, with the possibility he could play this week.

So will he play in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens? Here's what we know as the clock ticks down to kickoff on Monday.

He was a limited participant in practice on Friday, but then he was a full participant on Saturday and listed as questionable for Monday. That would seem to indicate he could play, but with talk of a three-headed attack and playing the hot hand, maybe he's not the best start either way.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Will Rachaad White play in Week 7 for the Buccaneers? What we know before kickoff vs. the Ravens