We Raced on Maserati’s High-Tech 70-Foot Trimaran. Here’s What It Was Like.

Standing on trampoline netting above the Maserati Multi70 trimaran’s windward hull, I watch as the boat glides over smaller waves without feeling so much as a hint of chop. It’s almost surreal flying this high, 10 or 15 feet above the water. Only when we cross the massive wake of an oil tanker, and our hulls react to the turbulence thrown up by the gargantuan vessel, do I feel a touch of vertigo.

We’re doing pre-race training offshore of San Pedro, Calif., on a calm day, with light winds at just 7 to 9 knots. The speed the boat is producing, 14 to 16 knots, feels counterintuitive given the actual wind speed. But the Maserati’s massive sails, lightweight carbon-fiber hull, and hydrodynamics designed for ocean racing all deliver a strong speed—either with or into the wind.

Italian Captain Giovanni Soldini steers one of two tillers at the stern, always on the “uphill” side, as the boat heels over modestly. No wheel or even dual-wheel helm here. This is a full-race boat with zero concessions to creature comfort, to the point where the carbon-fiber daggerboard in the water under the central hull reverberates up through the cabin to the mast and over to the outrigger hulls. It first sounds like a whistle and then becomes a scream as our speed picks up. We can feel and hear every incremental gain.

Maserati provided technology like sensors to enhance performance and a lithium battery system to make it electric.

Soldini’s crew of six, now making their third trip around the globe, needs to adapt to that tune to sleep in two tiny bunks below deck.

From San Pedro, they are now racing the Transpac to Honolulu (scheduled to end July 15), covering around 2,225 miles in what may amount to three weeks. This Multi70 often wins the races it enters, but this year’s Transpac has posed more than the usual challenge of man against the sea, thanks to customs agents in Mexico who confiscated a shipping container full of equipment, including the racing foils and sails.

With no hope of liberating the container before the race started for the big trimarans on July 1, Soldini and his crew had to set sail with delivery equipment only.

The lightweight hull, foils and tall sail plan pushes the boat to a top speed of 46 knots.

In ideal conditions, the Multi70 can “fly” at 46 knots while foiling. Even so, earlier this year they lost a 37-hour contest in the Caribbean by a margin of only 11 seconds—proof of how much marginal gains matter, even when the race extends to days or weeks.

That kind of performance presents specific challenges solved in partnership with Maserati, a team-up that began 10 years ago when the late Sergio Marchionne, the auto titan credited with the turnarounds of Fiat and Chrysler, noticed Soldini setting transoceanic records. First, engineers at Maserati Centro Stile helped develop sensors for the daggerboard and dual rudders in order to reduce water resistance. The same system of sensors allows Maserati to dial in automotive steering and alignment.

The Multi70 also only weighs about 15,500 pounds, mostly because every pound counts on a serious offshore racing machine. That’s despite a conversion to electric power that employs dense 15 kWh batteries developed at Maserati’s headquarters in Modena.

With its 56-foot beam, the boat looks huge, but the only space for the crew is a two-berth quarters in the center pontoon.

On our sail, Soldini used the electric motor to pull into and out of San Pedro in near silence, noting that the electric system has been much more reliable than old-school diesel engines.

The yacht also has some other notable innovations. Three kilowatts of solar panels, built in Italy, double as grip tape on the Multi70’s slippery surfaces. They can replenish the 20 to 30 percent of charge that is used to pull out of a harbor in only two hours of sailing. A tiny wind turbine serves as a backup generator in case of darker days due to weather or low winter sun.

But the system is only based on 50-volt architecture—rather than the new Maserati GranTurismo’s 800-volt setup—because of the constant proximity to salt water. The batteries also help power the onboard desalination system for the crew’s drinking water, as well as a surface-water sampling device that constantly draws about 30 percent of total power. That device measures carbon-dioxide levels, salinity, and temperature for use by scientists back home.

Captain Giovanni Soldini goes old school with hand tillers to steer the boat.

With the crew working hard in preparation for the start of the Transpac, I help crank up the mainsail (and end up sore the next day). Despite the luxury connotations of the Maserati name, the cramped quarters below decks mean everyone is always within earshot. We all joke about a noted lack of martinis or caviar given the Maserati logos plastered everywhere.

Despite the utilitarian nature of the long, lightweight trimaran, sailing with the team feels like I’ve come a long way from the Hunter 410 I used to putter around the Santa Monica and San Francisco Bays.

Robb Report sails on the Maserati Multi70 trimaran, an offshore racing machine that contains technology from the Italian automaker.

For Soldini and his crew, though, the race is now in full tilt, with the souped-up trimaran leading the pack at about the halfway point. The one takeaway I have from the afternoon’s sail is that, despite its futuristic design, the boat still has to contend with the unknowns of offshore ocean racing. If something goes wrong, potentially thousands of miles from shore, there may not be rescuers nearby.

In that sense, it shares the same thrills and pitfalls as old-time sailing, but just at a much faster speed. Offshore sailing has always been, at best, an unpredictable adventure. Which is why sailors like Soldini and his crew love it.

