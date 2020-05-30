Race of my Life: Roger Penske on the 1994 Indy 500

Race: 1994 Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Driver: Al Unser Jr

Car: Penske-Mercedes PC23

I don’t really go back and think about my own personal races as a driver. Those were back in the early days. More recently, we’ve had a few memorable ones as a team. The win at Sebring with the LMP2 Porsche against the Audis (in 2008) was a good one. Then there was the NASCAR title with Brad Keselowski after however many years.

Al Unser Jr., Penske PC23-Mercedes-Benz

Al Unser Jr., Penske PC23-Mercedes-Benz

But I guess the one that was really key for us was the 1994 Indy 500, when we came in with the pushrod Mercedes engine. We kept it a secret until a week or two before the month of May opened, came in, sat on pole and led almost every lap. That was a tremendous experience.

We’d watched the Buicks come in for 1992, sit on pole and lead, but not have reliability. So to think Mario Illien was able to design, build and test that engine in less than a year…

Al Unser Jr., Penske PC23-Mercedes-Benz

Winning any race at Indianapolis is meaningful, but when you make a commitment to a company like Mercedes, it was a victory for our relationship, our brand. We lived up to a commitment we’d made and that’s been key to our relationship over a long-term basis. And we built the F1 relationship with them that they have now – it’s the same group doing the F1 engines. A lot of those Ilmor people are at Mercedes.

We certainly were planning to keep the engine beyond Indy, but they outlawed it a couple of weeks after the race. Typical.

Interview by Mark Glendenning, first published in Autosport, 10 July 2014

