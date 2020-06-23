Race of my life: Karun Chandhok on 2008 Silverstone GP2 race

Race: 2008 Silverstone GP2 feature race

Car: Dallara GP2/08

We'd been at Magny-Cours before that race and my iSport teammate Bruno Senna was on a good run of qualifying results. I was getting a little bit on the back foot and annoyed at my own qualifying. I either had traffic or made mistakes, it was a bit of a tough time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Silverstone was a circuit I always loved and went well at. I know it so well because I worked there as an instructor, lived in Brackley, raced in British Formula 3 - it was effectively my adopted home circuit.

I was really pumped up for it and in qualifying I was on a really good lap. I came through Bridge flat and as I turned left into Priory, Andy Soucek was trundling along at the apex so I had to abort the lap. I was on course to be about fourth so I was furious.

I came into the pits, got out and started running down the pitlane with my helmet on and started giving Andy a mouthful. To his credit, he immediately apologised, which disarmed me! I didn't know what else to do but just walk back quietly.

Giorgio Pantano celebrates victory on the podium with Lucas di Grassi and Karun Chandhok

Giorgio Pantano celebrates victory on the podium with Lucas di Grassi and Karun Chandhok GP2 Series Media Service

GP2 Series Media Service