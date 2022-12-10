Race for the Golden Boot, most assists and most hat-tricks – Qatar World Cup 2022 statistics

Telegraph Sport
·3 min read
Kylian Mbappé - Race for the Golden Boot, most assists and most hat-tricks – Qatar World Cup 2022 statistics - Jewel Samad/AFP
With the quarter-finals of the World Cup completed, now is the perfect time to take stock and look back at the events of the past three weeks.

Who's found the back of the net most, who has been Mr Unselfish and set up the most goals, and who's on the naughty step for the most red and yellow cards?

Thirty-two teams started out on the path to hopeful World Cup glory, but that has been whittled down to the four left in the semi-finals. That's the most important stat but there are plenty of others and here they are – the Qatar World Cup in numbers (so far).

Most team goals scored

England lead the way with the most goals scored with a total of 13, although after bowing out in the quarter-finals, they are likely to be overtaken by France or Argentina who are on 12 and nine respectively. Six of those England goals came in the impressive opening win over Iran.

The race for the Golden Boot

France's Kylian Mbappé currently tops the table on five goals, with team-mate Olivier Giroud and Argentina's Lionel Messi both on four behind him. There is a pack of seven players on three goals, but none of them are still in the tournament after the quarter-finals so they won't have a chance to add to their tally.

Fastest goal

Alphonso Davies has been the most alert after the ref's whistle, scoring after just one minute and eight seconds in Canada's 4-1 defeat to Croatia.

The next fastest goal comes over two minutes later, a Hakim Ziyech 35-yard chip for Morocco against Canada on three minutes 31 seconds. We've only got three matches to go so it will take some doing to knock the Canadian off the top of the rankings.

Most assists

England’s Harry Kane, Portugal's Bruno Fernandes and France's Antoine Griezmann all share top-spot with three assists apiece, but with France the only team out of the three left in the tournament, Griezmann is likely to surpass them. Messi is on two assists.

Most clean sheets

Morocco lead the way here with four clean sheets each after five matches played. England are behind them on three, but are now out, and Argentina and Croatia are both on two.

Most yellow and red cards

South Korea’s Paulo Bento became the first coach ever shown a red card at a World Cup match, during his team’s clash with Uruguay.

Wales's Wayne Hennessey became the first player to be sent off in Qatar, during his side's 2-0 defeat to Iran while Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner in their shock victory over Brazil, but was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for his celebration.

Morocco's Walid Cheddira got two yellow cards in a matter of minutes in their 1-0 quarter-final victory over Portugal, leaving the north African side defending for their lives in the closing moments of the match.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu brandished 15 yellow cards (one short of the record) and a red for Denzel Dumfries in Argentina's win over the Netherlands.

Most penalties conceded

France conceded two penalties in their quarter-final win over England – Kane scored the first, but skied the second.

Most penalties won

Portugal and Argentina top this table with two. Ronaldo scored the first but had to see team-mate Bruno Fernandes slot home the other with the clubless player having been substituted. Lionel Messi missed his first against Poland but buried his second against Netherlands in the quarter-final.

