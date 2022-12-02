Race for the Golden Boot, most assists and most cards – Qatar World Cup 2022 statistics - Matthias Hanst/Getty Images

With the World Cup group stage coming to a close today, now is the perfect time to sit back, take stock and look back at the events of the past two weeks.

Who's found the back of the net most, who has been Mr Unselfish and set up the most goals, and who's on the naughty step for the most red and yellow cards?

Thirty-two teams started out on the path to hopeful World Cup glory, but that will have been whittled down to 16 by this evening. That's the most important stat but there are plenty of others and here they are – the Qatar World Cup in numbers (so far).

Most team goals scored

England are the team who've found their scoring boots more than most with a total of nine so far – six of those coming in the impressive opening win over Iran.

The race for the Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five consecutive World Cups scoring, from the spot, in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. But despite his protestations otherwise, he failed to get on the scoresheet in his side's 2-0 win over Uruguay and so isn't currently in the running for the Golden Boot.

Four currently share pole position for the gong. England's Marcus Rashford, Holland's Cody Gakpo and France's Kylian Mbappe all sit on three goals, as does Ecuador's Enner Valencia, who won't have a chance to add to his tally with the South Americans failing to make it to the knockout stages.

Fastest goal

Alphonso Davies has been the most alert after the ref's whistle so far, scoring after just one minute and eight seconds during Canada's 4-1 defeat to Croatia.

The next fastest goal comes a full seven minutes later, a Craig Goodwin strike for Australia against France on eight minutes 24 seconds. We've still two weeks to go but it will take so doing to knock the Canadian off the top of the rankings.

Most assists

England’s Harry Kane started out at Qatar as a favourite to win the Golden Boot, but after setting up Rashford and Raheem Sterling to score in the 6-2 win against Iran in the team’s opening match, and then Phil Foden in the 2-0 victory against Wales, he is leading the assist race in Qatar with three.

Story continues

Playing more as a false nine that out-and-out striker the it will be no shock to see him add to his tally in the knockout stages, though Gareth Southgate will doubtless prefer him to get on the end of chances rather than be the creator of them

Most clean sheets

Eleven sides are currently leading the parsimonious race all with two clean sheets so far. Brazil, when they face Cameroon on Friday are the one side that could make it three from three.

Most yellow and red cards

South Korea’s Paulo Bento became the first coach ever shown a red card at a World Cup match, during his team’s clash with Uruguay on Monday.

There has only been one other red card so far – that was shown to Wales’ Wayne Hennessey who was sent off in the last 10 minutes of his side's 2-0 defeat to Iran last Friday. Brazil and England are the only teams yet to pick up a yellow card.

Most penalties conceded

So far it would seem everyone has been relatively well-behaved in their own box with no one side conceding more than just the solitary penalty. Managers of those teams that have made it to the knockouts will doubtless hope that the lack of rash tackles in the area continues.

Most penalties won

Portugal top this table with two - one in the first match against Ghana, the other in the dying moments of the win over Uruguay. Ronaldo scored the first but had to see team-mate Bruno Fernandes slot home the other with the clubless player having been substituted.