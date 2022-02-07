Race, gender become factors in Supreme Court confirmation battle before Biden names his choice

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·10 min read

WASHINGTON – The brewing battle over replacing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is becoming the latest flashpoint in the nation’s fraught relationship with race as Republicans and Democrats trade barbs over President Joe Biden's pledge to name a Black woman to the court for the first time in history.

A growing number of Republicans – including some in Congress – accuse Biden of elevating race and gender above other considerations. Many Democrats point out that GOP presidents faced little blowback for similar promises – and they are defending against what they see as an implicit criticism of adding diversity to the court.

The back-and-forth has thrust the issue of race into the mix as Round 1 in the brawl over Biden's nominee to the high court. It arrives at a time when the nation is still reeling from police killings of unarmed Black people, the unrest that followed in several cities and a potent debate over how schools should teach about racism.

"The idea that race just started to be an issue when Joe Biden said 'I'm going to appoint a Black woman to the court' is nonsense," said Niambi Carter, a political scientist at Howard University, noting the overwhelming number of white, male justices who have filled the court's bench throughout its history. "It's always been a racial institution."

Tone of Supreme Court to shift?: Some predict Justice Breyer's exit will deepen polarization on Supreme Court

'Overdue': Biden reiterates vow to name first Black woman to Supreme Court

Biden first raised the idea of picking a Black woman for the Supreme Court days before the 2020 presidential primary in South Carolina. The former vice president had performed poorly in other early nominating contests. His win in South Carolina – a state with a large share of African American voters – has been seen as key to his comeback.

President Joe Biden and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., in Columbia, South Carolina, on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Joe Biden and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., in Columbia, South Carolina, on Dec. 17, 2021.

"I'm looking forward to making sure there's a Black woman on the Supreme Court, to make sure we in fact get every representation," he said to applause at the time.

Some of the criticism aimed at Biden has been based on the idea that, even if he believes the nation is "overdue" for a Black woman justice, the announcement appeared to be at least in part a political calculation. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told ABC last month that Biden's handling of the nomination was "clumsy at best" because it "adds to the further perception that the court is a political institution."

The president reiterated the promise after Breyer formally announced his retirement. Biden said he would pick someone with "extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity" and added that person "will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court." Out of 115 justices who have served on the Supreme Court since 1789, all but seven have been white men.

That works out to 94% of the high court's members being white men.

Some observers see a disturbing undercurrent in the language coming from Republican critics, including an implication that a Black woman might not be the most qualified nominee that Biden could choose. Some of the remarks – such as those comparing Biden’s pledge to affirmative action – overtly suggest Biden’s candidate will be nominated only because of race and gender.

"It is obvious that for there not to have been a Black woman for all of these years, that they're being overlooked – that their voices and qualifications have not been given the same shake," said Leslie Davis, CEO of the National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. "To me, that makes it all the more relevant for him to be thoughtful and intentional about adding a voice that has yet to be a part of that body.

"To suggest that he could not intentionally look for and find a Black woman who would be a great value-add to that court is to devalue Black women. If it were a white guy, they would not be saying Biden could not find somebody who was going to be qualified."

The court includes two white women, Associate Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett; a Hispanic woman, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor; and a Black man, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. If the fight over race and gender sounds familiar, it may be because those debates have played into past confirmation battles in which nominees were not white men.

Sotomayor, the court's first and only Hispanic, was grilled by Republicans during her 2009 confirmation for asserting in speeches that a "wise Latina woman" might be able to reach a "better" outcome in a case than a white man. President George H.W. Bush fought off criticism that he embraced a "quota" by naming Thomas, the current court's only African American, for the seat long held by Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, who was its first African American justice.

"I don't feel there's a quota; I don't feel that I had to nominate a Black American at this time for the court," Bush said at the time. "I expressed my respect for the ground that Mr. Justice Marshall plowed, but I don't feel there should be a Black seat on the court."

The Supreme Court on Jan. 26, 2022.
The Supreme Court on Jan. 26, 2022.

Swift blowback

GOP backlash lit up conservative Twitter, then snowballed on Fox News and among some Republicans, including a few who may be contemplating presidential campaigns in 2024.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted that Biden should choose a nominee without a "race/gender litmus test." Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., described Biden's move as "affirmative racial discrimination" and a "sort of quota." Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called the pledge "offensive." Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said that "the president should pick the most qualified person for the job, regardless of race or gender."

Days after Breyer announced he would step down from the high court after nearly 30 years, an ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 76% of Americans wanted the president to "consider all possible nominees," compared with 23% who said he should "consider only nominees who are Black women, as he has pledged to do." But that poll has since drawn criticism in part over how its questions were worded.

"The question is set up in a way that only one answer is socially acceptable," said Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster who worked on former President Barack Obama's campaigns. "Of course every qualified person should be considered."

Belcher pushed back on the GOP response.

"It is the fanning and fueling of tribalism," he said. "The problem with this is that it plays right into the politics of resentment and reverse discrimination."

Most of the candidates under consideration have resumes similar to previous Supreme Court nominees. Last summer, the Senate confirmed one of them, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Jackson, a Harvard Law grad who clerked for Breyer, was supported for confirmation by all Democrats and three Republicans. Another candidate, California Supreme Court Associate Justice Leondra Kruger, served in two presidential administrations before her nomination to her state's highest court. Kruger is a Yale Law graduate who clerked for Associate Justice John Paul Stevens and argued a dozen cases before the high court.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CBS News last month that "affirmative action is picking somebody not as well-qualified for past wrongs" and that at least one of the candidates Biden is considering, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina, "is incredibly qualified."

"Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America," Graham said.

Short list: Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson? For starters, she once clerked for Breyer

Diversity and the Supreme Court: Biden poised to double the number of Black women appeals court judges

To be nominated as the first Black woman – or the first at anything at the Supreme Court, "you've got to be good – start-to-finish good and better than most," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters this week. He said the Biden administration has selected a diverse set of candidates for lower courts, some of them more controversial than others.

Asked if he sees a pattern in Biden's candidates who have received more scrutiny, Durbin indicated he did: "assertive women of color."

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on April 28, 2021.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on April 28, 2021.

Reagan vs. Trump vs. Biden

Biden is far from the only president to promise a nominee from a political constituency.

During the 1980 presidential campaign, then-Gov. Ronald Reagan of California announced his commitment "to appoint a woman to the Supreme Court." Polls showed incumbent President Jimmy Carter with an advantage in at least one battleground state among women voters. A year later, Reagan nominated the first woman to the Supreme Court: Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

In the months leading up to the 2020 election, President Donald Trump was emphatic about nominating a woman to the Supreme Court to succeed Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September that year. Trump nominated Barrett, who was confirmed in less than a month.

"I will be putting forth a nominee next week," Trump told supporters at an airport rally in North Carolina at the time. "It will be a woman."

Abortion: Justice Breyer had a big impact on abortion. That legacy is in jeopardy

'Bounty': States weigh Texas-style enforcement for guns, schools after abortion ruling

White House aides and other Democrats pointed to those statements to undermine the GOP criticism. Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, argued those comparisons are misguided. Other presidents, Turley said, considered a wide range of candidates.

"Those presidents all had short lists that were diverse even though they wanted to pick a woman or an African American," Turley said. "They applied a preferential rather than exclusionary rule, a preference that has been allowed by the court itself in past cases."

Giving preference to diversity is not a new idea, Turley said.

"What is new is the categorical promise not to consider anyone else due to their race or gender," he said. "That may seem a subtle difference to many, but it is precisely the difference that has motivated thousands of lawsuits."

The Supreme Court will dig into the issue of racial preference in a different context later this year: college admissions. The justices announced last month that they will decide whether the use of race as one of several factors in the admissions process at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violates civil rights laws or the Constitution.

Plaintiffs in that case are asking the 6-3 conservative court to overturn a 2003 decision in which a majority of the justices upheld the University of Michigan law school's "narrowly tailored" use of racial preferences as a means of achieving diversity. That opinion, written by O'Connor for a 5-4 majority, predicted that by the year 2028, the "use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary" to achieve a diverse student body.

Presidents, by contrast, have broad latitude under the Constitution to nominate whoever they please to the Supreme Court. Senate Democrats will be able to confirm Biden's nominee with a simple majority. Biden has said he will name a nominee by the end of February, which is Black History Month, and Democrats hope to move quickly to confirm her.

It's uncertain how much some of the debate over race and gender taking place will play into the confirmation hearing this year or whether it could affect perceptions of whoever is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Bruce Peabody, a political scientist at Fairleigh Dickinson University who has studied the interplay between politics and the courts, said he believes there is a pattern of women and minority nominees for the Supreme Court receiving greater scrutiny, even if that's not always the case. That can have long-term implications.

"It does, in some of those cases, feel like a double standard and extra scrutiny for some of these nominees," Peabody said. "The nominees’ backgrounds, the press that they get and how the president positions them have a big impact on kind of that path of how they're regarded and the criticism we see" once they're confirmed to the court.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Race, gender factors in brewing Supreme Court confirmation fight

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A former clerk for a SCOTUS frontrunner edited Wikipedia pages to make her look better and her rivals worse, report says

    Matteo Godi, who clerked for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, edited the Wikipedia pages two days after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.

  • Jared Butler with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Jared Butler (Utah Jazz) with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets, 02/04/2022

  • WH national security adviser says there's a 'very distinct' possibility of Russian attack on Ukraine

    As the standoff between Russia and the United States continues, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned of a "very distinct" possibility Russia will attack Ukraine at "any time now." Sullivan said the United States is ready to respond, no matter what Russia decides.

  • Supreme Court fight shows why Americans have such a hard time talking about equity for Black women

    Black political experts say the Joe Biden administration must defend the historic pick of a Black woman for SCOTUS in an unprecedented way.

  • U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

    RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds more infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are still expected to arrive at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Poland’s border with Ukraine. A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster plane bro

  • Ottawa makes late night talk shows as protest enters 2nd week

    The continuing protest in the nation's capital, which started as a call for an end to all vaccine mandates, is being watched around the world. From news coverage in the U.K., to as far away as New Zealand, the protest, the city and police's handling of the truck convoy has drawn international attention. But it takes a lot for the once-sleepy — or as John Oliver put it years ago, "depressing" and "frigid" city — to make the late night talk show rounds: flash back to the time Ottawa got a shout-ou

  • Ontario reports 2,230 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 56 deaths

    Ontario reported 2,230 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 56 additional deaths. Of those people hospitalized, currently 486 are in intensive care units provincewide. Of those in ICU, 289 need the assistance of a ventilator to keep breathing. It's important to note that not all hospitals report updated figures on the weekends. Ontario reported at least another 2,887 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's dail

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Einarson, Team Canada defeat New Brunswick's Crawford, advance to Scotties final

    Kerri Einarson will have a chance to win a third consecutive Scotties Tournament of Champions. Einarson’s Team Canada rink scored deuces in the first, seventh and ninth ends to defeat Andrea Crawford’s New Brunswick rink 8-4 in Sunday’s semifinal at the Canadian women’s curling championship in Thunder Bay, Ont. The two-time defending champion will play Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville in Sunday night’s final. McCarville and her rink of third Kendra Lilly, second Ashley Sippala and lead Sarah