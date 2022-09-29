Race for the Case Week 5: The ACC battles it out & Ole Miss needs fans in the stands

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back with their picks for Race for the Case. We get an update about the college football commissioners from Ross in Chicago. Lane Kiffin is upset that Ole Miss fans keep arriving late to games. There are big SEC matchups this weekend including Kentucky and Ole Miss squaring off in Oxford as well as Arkansas hosting Alabama. The ACC has two big ranked matchups between NC State vs Clemson & Wake Forest vs Florida State. Oklahoma State & Baylor will be replaying last year’s Big 12 championship game & we give our locks of the week.

2:45 College football commissioners are still meeting in Chicago

8:16 Lane Kiffin upset with student attendance

24:23 #7 Kentucky @ #14 Ole Miss

28:00 #22 Wake Forest @ #23 Florida State

31:00 #2 Alabama @ #20 Arkansas

35:00 #9 Oklahoma State @ #16 Baylor

38:20 #10 NC State @ #5 Clemson

41:45 Lock of the week

