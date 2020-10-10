The race for a Covid vaccine: inside the Australian lab working round the clock to produce 100m doses

Some call it the “happy soup”.

Take a dash of modified Covid-19 protein DNA, mix it with cells from a Chinese hamster’s ovary, and place the combination in two state-of-the-art 2,000L bioreactors in a sprawling scientific facility on Melbourne’s northern fringes.

The result? A broth that, once purified and combined with an immune booster, could help end the Covid-19 crisis as we know it.

For months, much hope has rested on the vaccine technology developed by the University of Queensland, which has produced a version of the virus unable to use its crown – or corona – of spikes to attach to target cells inside the human body.

But if hopes are realised and the UQ vaccine is found to be safe and effective, what next? How will Australia manufacture it at the dizzying scale required to bring the nation out of crisis?

How the vaccine works

The Guardian has been given a unique insight into the operations of CSL, the company tasked with manufacturing 100m doses of the UQ vaccine and tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of the world’s other great hopes.

Production will take place in CSL’s biotech manufacturing facility in Broadmeadows, a lab directed by a softly spoken, bespectacled scientist named Phil Elliott.

Elliott and his team are already manufacturing the UQ vaccine to aid in the clinical trials and to ensure it is available to be distributed across Australia and New Zealand as soon as possible, once deemed safe.

“If the trials continue to prove successful and deliver the outcomes that we are all hoping that they do, we will have manufactured sufficient material to enable the Australian and New Zealand population to have access to the vaccine candidates for administration ,” Elliott says. “The team are very excited to be able to say they have been involved in what’s a globally significant activity.”

The process of infection relies on the virus using the spike proteins on its outer surface to attach on to human ACE2 receptors – a protein on the surface of many cells, including in organs and on tongues.

Once attached, the spike transforms and unfolds, hooking into the cell and crashing the virus particle and cell together, forming a channel through which a string of viral genetic material can pass into the human cell.

When the body’s immune system fires up to combat the virus, much of its effort goes toward that spike protein.

UQ has effectively taken the Covid-19 genetic sequence, isolated the section that codes for the spike protein, and changed that sequence to include a clamp that locks three spike proteins together in the form they exist in before they try to bind with human cells.

The upshot? The body gets all the immune response with none of the infection and is vaccinated against future Covid-19 infection.

The process for manufacturing the UQ vaccine begins when CSL receives the DNA that codes for the modified spike proteins.

The DNA is then introduced into mammalian cells – most often a cell line originally derived from the ovary of a single Chinese hamster – and placed into the bioreactors at CSL’s facility.

It starts off small.

The mammalian cells making the spike protein are grown in small volumes of roughly 50ml. Then 100ml, and 200ml.

And on, and on, until you start to get the kinds of quantities you need to produce a vaccine.

“Ultimately you have to scale up the growth of those [Chinese hamster ovary] cells to a very large volume so you can produce sufficient quantities,” CSL’s chief scientist, Andrew Nash, explains.

“So in our case you end up in a 2,000L bioreactor.”

The cells grow continuously for about 12 days, all the while producing the spike protein so crucial to the UQ vaccine.

Once the 2,000L reactor is full, it is harvested and purified.

The goal here is simple: separate out the spike protein from the mammalian cells and any other unwanted byproduct and debris to make the best possible vaccine.

“The more purified you can make the protein antigen you want to use in the vaccine, the best chance that you have of getting an immune response that is directed towards that protein,” Nash says. “And the less chance you’ve got of having side-effects being associated with debris from the cells or the unwanted byproducts of that bioreactive process.”

