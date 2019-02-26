Race car driver Davey Hamilton Jr. arrested after allegedly luring ex-girlfriend to Florida hotel room, threatening her

Race car driver Davey Hamilton Jr., the son of Davey Hamilton, was arrested in Florida on Saturday after he allegedly lured his ex-girlfriend to a hotel room and threatened her with a knife. (Allan Hamilton/ Icon Sportswire)

Former Indy Lights and USAC Silver Crown driver Davey Hamilton Jr. was arrested this weekend after he allegedly lured his ex-girlfriend to a Florida hotel room and threatened her, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Hamilton Jr. was arrested on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida, after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s hotel room and held her at knife point. He was charged with armed false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, per the report, which are both third-degree felonies in Florida.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 21-year-old allegedly lured her to Florida after hiding his identity, pretending to be the owner of a vodka company attempting to hire her as a brand ambassador, according to the report.

Hamilton Jr. hired a chauffeur to drive his ex-girlfriend to the hotel and got a room for her. Once she was there, he texted her to “get ready,” so she got in the shower.

Hamilton Jr. then reportedly broke into the room, ripped down the shower curtain and threatened her with a 10-inch knife. He told her to sit on the bed, where he preceded to accuse her of cheating on him and asked her a series of questions, according to the IndyStar.

His ex-girlfriend was able to escape the room, and Hamilton Jr. was later arrested after fleeing the hotel. He confessed to police that he set up the meeting to “scare her,” but that he wasn’t going to harm her. He also reportedly told police that he had purchased the knife used, along with duct tape and bondage restraints.

"We believe that the facts ultimately may come out a little differently than they are being portrayed at this time," his attorney, Jim Voyles, said in a statement to IndyStar. "We believe there is another side to this story."

Story continues

Hamilton Jr. has competed in three Indy Lights races since 2016. He’s the son of former IndyCar driver Davey Hamilton, and was scheduled to drive a full USAC Silver Crown schedule for his father’s team this year, according to the IndyStar.

More from Yahoo Sports: