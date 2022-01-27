‘RACE: Bubba Wallace’ Trailer: Netflix Documentary Confronts Racism in NASCAR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christian Zilko
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bubba Wallace
    Bubba Wallace
    American stock car racing driver

Following the massive success of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” Netflix is turning its attention to American auto racing. The streamer has released a new trailer for “RACE: Bubba Wallace,” a new documentary about NASCAR’s only full-time Black race car driver. The six-episode series premieres February 22.

Bubba Wallace recently gained notoriety for speaking out about racial injustices in the famously right-wing sport, and his activism is credited with pushing NASCAR towards banning Confederate flags at its events. In 2021, Wallace became the first driver to sign with Michael Jordan’s 23X1 Racing team, which the basketball legend founded to help promote the success of Black NASCAR drivers.

More from IndieWire

The official summary from Netflix says that “over the course of six-episodes Wallace reckons with who he is on and off the track, finding himself as both a driver and an activist. He confronts his mental health issues and permanently alters the notoriously white and conservative sport of racing by inspiring the ban on the Confederate flag. While dealing with the stress of competition and the public fallout both at the track and on social media from his stand, Wallace is supported in his efforts by his family and members of the racing community.”

The description continues, “The series includes appearances by Bubba’s fiancée and family members, his team behind-the-scenes, 23XI Racing co-owner and top NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, fellow drivers Kyle Busch and Richard Petty, NASCAR executives, as well as commentators Michael Strahan, Jemele Hill, and W. Kamau Bell who help contextualize what it means to be the only Black individual in a white space.”

Wallace described the documentary as “unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons. With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one’s actions off of the race track are just as important as the ones on it. One of the most compelling pieces of the series is the additional insight the viewers will gain by hearing from my peers, family and some of my partners that played a role in this monumental journey. Join me as we break down barriers, confront controversy, and welcome a new fan base to the sport of NASCAR.”

“RACE: Bubba Wallace” was directed by Erik Parker, known for his work on “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later” and “Nas: Time Is Illmatic.” Watch the full trailer below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Memories run deep as Canadian men return to San Pedro Sula for World Cup qualifier

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

    DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. “It’s just a feather in our cap for the guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Guys understa

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Canada's Brianne Jenner, women's hockey team embracing uncertainty of Beijing Games

    In a career that already includes an Olympic gold medal and numerous accolades for club and country, Brianne Jenner describes this year as among the most impactful. A 12-year veteran of the Canadian women's national team, she credits the rapport the group has achieved with shaping a standout campaign. "This season especially has been one of the most memorable for me, largely because of the environment we have on the team," she told CBC Sports. "There's a sense that everyone can be themselves, ev