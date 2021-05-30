Race to give Britain the all clear by 21 June

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows drove in his third run on a tiebreaking RBI infield single during a two-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 14th time in 15 games, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Randy Arozarena had a leadoff single in the eighth and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Sam Coonrod (0-2). After Yandy Díaz was intentionally walked with one out, Meadows made it 4-3 with his hit off José Alvarado. Tampa Bay took a two-run lead when Alvarado walked pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau with the bases load. Diego Castillo (1-3) worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the eighth for the Rays, who have won three in a row after Kansas City stopped their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday. J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his second save. Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler gave up three runs, four hits, two walks and struck out a career-high 14 over seven innings. Matt Joyce homered for the Phillies, who struck out 15 times. Tampa Bay struck out 16 times. METS 13, BRAVES 2 NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets’ season-high five homers, Taijuan Walker pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and New York won its fourth straight as word spread that Atlanta star Marcell Ozuna had been arrested. Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery/family violence, according to Fulton County Jail records in Georgia. Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney piled on with homers during the Mets’ seven-run sixth inning. Walker (4-1) had been out since May 17 with left side tightness but returned in top form, striking out eight while allowing two hits and a walk. Braves starter Ian Anderson (4-2) allowed four runs in four innings as Atlanta dropped to 24-26. GIANTS 11, DODGERS 6 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria homered, Logan Webb pitched five sharp innings and San Francisco won consecutive games at Dodger Stadium after losing the first four in the season series. Mike Yastrzemski hit two doubles and Wilmer Flores had three of the Giants’ 16 hits. Webb (4-3) held the Dodgers to just one hit and one earned run. He struck out seven, walked none and retired the final 11 batters he faced. Albert Pujols hit his 669th career home run and doubled, and is tied with Babe Ruth for the fourth most extra-base hits in major league history with 1,356. Pujols drove in three runs. Max Muncy also homered for Los Angeles. Julio Urias (7-2) had his worst start of the season and allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on 11 hits in five innings. PIRATES 7, ROCKIES 0, 1ST GAME PIRATES 4, ROCKIES 0, 2ND GAME PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh bullpen finished off a pair of seven-inning shutouts in a sweep of Colorado. After JT Brubaker excelled to win the opener and end Pittsburgh’s six-game losing streak, Keller was equally impressive. The Pirates shut out a team in both games of a doubleheader for the first time since Oct. 3, 1976, against the St. Louis Cardinals. Pittsburgh pitchers combined to hold Colorado to just six total hits. The Rockies have lost five in a row. Keller (3-6) pitched two-hit ball for five innings. He struck out six and walked two after losing his previous three starts. After going 1 for 4 with a double in the opener, Adam Frazier hit a leadoff homer in the second on the first pitch from Austin Gomber (3-5). Brubaker (4-4) allowed four hits in six innings and Bryan Reynolds hit his team-leading sixth home run. Rockies starter Jon Gray (4-5) lasted three innings, allowing three runs on four hits. BREWERS 4, NATIONALS 1, 1ST GAME BREWERS 6, NATIONALS 2, 2ND GAME WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Urías went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, including the tiebreaking double in a four-run sixth inning, and Milwaukee swept a doubleheader from Washington. Leadoff batter Kolten Wong also had three hits and drove in two runs for the Brewers in the nightcap. Lorenzo Cain was 3 for 3 and scored twice. Freddy Peralta pitched his first major league complete game in the opener, going all seven innings. Milwaukee (27-25) is two games over .500 for the first time since May 13. The Nationals dropped to 21-27 and are in last place in the NL East following a three-game losing streak. Washington is 0-5 in seven-inning games this season. Brent Suter (5-3) struck out two in one inning of relief for the win. Daniel Hudson (3-1) took the loss. Peralta (5-1) allowed four hits in the first game, including Kyle Schwarber’s home run, while striking out seven and walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander made his 33rd start in the big leagues. Avisaíl Garcia homered and drove in three runs. TIGERS 6, YANKEES 1 DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull pitched well into the sixth inning as Detroit beat New York. Turnbull (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six. Yankees starter Deivi Garcia (0-2) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game and allowed five runs — four earned — and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. New York has lost the first two games of a weekend series at last-place Detroit after winning seven of nine. WHITE SOX 7, ORIOLES 4, 1ST GAME WHITE SOX 3, ORIOLES 1, 2ND GAME CHICAGO (AP) — Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help Chicago complete a doubleheader sweep of Baltimore. In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, with Abreu driving in three runs for the White Sox. Chicago has won five of six after getting swept by the New York Yankees last weekend. The Orioles have lost 12 straight for their longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row from Sept. 17-30, 2009. Lance Lynn (6-1) became the fifth White Sox pitcher to go 5-0 in May. He allowed three hits while striking out seven and not allowing a walk in the second game. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect seventh for his 12th save. He also recorded a save in the opener. Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles in the first game. Baltimore managed one run in the second game with Stevie Wilkerson getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth. Orioles starter John Means (4-1) allowed three runs and five hits while striking out four and allowing two walks in the second game. TWINS 6, ROYALS 5 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as Minnesota hung on to beat Kansas City. Nelson Cruz had an RBI double that drove in Josh Donaldson with a notable run — it was the 2 millionth run scored in Major League Baseball history. J.A. Happ (3-2) won for the first time in five starts. Adalberto Mondesi hit his first home run of the season in the ninth, a two-run shot off Taylor Rogers to bring the Royals within one. Rogers recovered to record his fourth save in six attempts. Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer for the Royals. Kansas City's Ervin Santana (0-1) was pulled after a leadoff walk in the fourth inning and charged with three runs. CUBS 10, REDS 2 CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and Chicago beat Cincinnati Reds for its season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month. Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo (1-8) pitched five-plus innings of four-run ball in his seventh straight loss. Castillo became the first pitcher to drop seven consecutive decisions or starts for the Reds since Homer Bailey lost seven straight starts in 2018. ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 0 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a key two-run single, Alex Cobb struck out eight over seven scoreless innings to win consecutive starts for the first time this season, and the Angels beat Oakland, stopping a two-game skid. Cobb (3-2) allowed three hits and walked two facing Oakland for the first time since 2018 while with Baltimore. Frankie Montas (5-5) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one. The Angels are 22-8 when scoring four or more runs and avoided matching the club’s season-low at eight games below .500. RED SOX 3, MARLINS 1 BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi went 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Boston beat Miami. Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe each had an RBI single for Boston, which won for the seventh time in nine games and posted its ninth straight home victory over the Marlins in front of an announced crowd of 25,089. Eovaldi (6-2) allowed four hits, striking out seven with one walk. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 12th save in 13 chances. Trevor Rogers (6-3) gave up two runs in six innings, allowing nine hits with six strikeouts and no walks. PADRES 11, ASTROS 8, 12 INNINGS HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to tie it, Wil Myers hit a three-run drive in the 12th and San Diego beat Houston. Myers connected against Ralph Garza Jr (0-1), sending a drive just over the glove of leaping right fielder Kyle Tucker for his fifth home run. Miguel Díaz pitched the 12th for his first career save. Austin Adams (2-0) earned the win. Yu Darvish surrendered a season-high five runs - four earned – on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Jake Odorizzi permitted one run on three hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. MARINERS 3, RANGERS 2 SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger homered late, and Seattle sent Texas to its 11th straight road loss. The Rangers managed four hits in their fifth consecutive defeat overall. They matched the second-longest road skid in team history, an 11-game stretch in 1982. The team record is 12 in 2003. Crawford hit a solo homer in the seventh to break a 1-all tie and Haniger added his 14th of the season in the eighth. Daniel Zamora (1-0), Paul Sewald and Rafael Montero allowed two hits in 3 1/3 innings. Montero earned his seventh save. Mike Foltynewicz (1-5) scattered six hits over seven innings. CARDINALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler O'Neill homered for a third straight game, Yadier Molina had three RBIs and St. Louis sent Arizona to its 13th straight loss. The Diamondbacks are stuck in their longest losing streak since dropping a franchise-record 14 consecutive games in 2004. O'Neill added two doubles and finished with three RBIs. Cardinals closer Alex Reyes earned his 15th save. St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (3-4) got off to a great start, retiring the first eight batters he faced. But the Diamondbacks started to hit the veteran in the fifth and sixth. Stephen Vogt connected on a two-run homer and Christian Walker brought home two more runs with a single. Seth Frankoff (0-2) lasted just five innings. He gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and four walks.