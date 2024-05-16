Raccoon on field stops play in MLS game. How stadium workers corralled and safely released it.

A raccoon runs on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC at Subaru Park.

A Major League Soccer game was paused for several minutes Wednesday night after a raccoon stormed the field.

The raccoon ran up and down the field at Subaru Park during the game between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, evading several stadium workers who were using trash cans and other objects to try and catch it.

NFL schedule release? NBA and NHL playoffs? No, this was the most entertaining thing in sports on Wednesday night.

RACCOON ON THE FIELD!!!



MIDWEEK @MLS AT ITS FINEST pic.twitter.com/tO8AJUrkJw — Andrew Wiebe (@andrew_wiebe) May 16, 2024

The MLS public relations X account playfully named the raccoon "Raquinho" in a post.

“Raquinho the Raccoon spent 161 seconds on the field tonight, which was the most by a raccoon in @MLS history.”

Unofficially, Raquinho the Raccoon spent 161 seconds on the field tonight, which was the most by a raccoon in @MLS history. https://t.co/0UON9qSDbT pic.twitter.com/RayNNzj17w — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) May 16, 2024

Even MLS commentator Taylor Twellman, calling Orlando-Inter Miami without Lionel Messi, advised viewers to switch over to the Philly game to see the raccoon because his “phone was blowing up.”

One stadium worker ultimately captured the raccoon by covering it with a trash can. At least 10 people surrounded the trash can, with six trying to use a poster board to turn the trash can over and keep the raccoon inside. A worker ran onto the field with another trash can to place on top of the raccoon to secure it. And two workers ran off the pitch with the raccoon in custody between the two trash cans.

That racoon has been removed. He's being cheered by the River End pic.twitter.com/PPeaFqPi4P — Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) May 16, 2024

Players from both teams looked on by their benches during the stoppage, standing still and away from the raccoon’s path, captivated by the scene just like the fans in attendance.

The raccoon was released safely after being taken off the stadium campus by Hoffman’s, a local pest control company and corporate sponsor of the Union, a team spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday night.

“Rest assured, our new friend was released unharmed,” the spokesperson said.

🦝 update 🚨



Our friend was put in good hands with @HoffmansPest and has been safely released!#DOOP pic.twitter.com/IrPpIDDZAS — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) May 16, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raccoon on the field halts play in Philadelphia Union-NYCFC MLS game