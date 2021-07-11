Rabindranath Tagore University Begins Online Admissions

The Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) has announced admissions for the 2021 session for its undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses. The admission process for the year will be held online through the RNTU website. Candidates will have to appear for AISECT Joint Entrance Exam (AJEE) and the last date for the online registration process is July 14.

RNTU is India’s first skill-based university offering 117 programs at UG, PG, and doctoral level under 12 major faculties, including engineering and technology, commerce, management, humanities and liberal arts, mass communication and journalism, computer science and information technology, agriculture, science, law, vocational courses, nursing and paramedical science, and education.

The AISECT exam will be held online up to July 15 and the results of the AJEE will be declared on July 20.

RNTU ha also established Atal Incubation Center by Niti Aayog to reinforce the startup ecosystem and has set up a Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) to provide students with hands-on experience in skills. The university has contributed to establishing 45 start-up ventures for the entrepreneur programme with young Indians.

RNTU is approved by AICTE, NCTE, BCI, INC, MP Paramedical Council, and DEB (UGC). It has further announced Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme, under which fee waivers will be awarded to students amounting to 50 lakh. The scholarship is applicable for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the university.

It has also set up 14 centers of excellence in incubation, entrepreneurship and start-ups, science and communication, advanced material, innovation in IoT, renewable energy, agriculture, environmental science, literature, Tagore International Centre for Art and Culture, to name a few.

