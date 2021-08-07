Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes From 'Bard of Bengal'

Indian Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, also known as the 'Bard of Bengal', was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and a painter.

He is widely popular around the world as the author of the Indian national anthem and Gitanjali. He won a Nobel Prize in the year 1913 for Gitanjali. He was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize.

Tagore was born on 7 May 1861 in the Jorasanko mansion in Calcutta to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi.

Rabindranath Tagore with his great and timeless body of work played an important role during the Indian freedom struggle. He passed away, at the age of 80, on 7 August 1941, leaving behind a trail of inspiring work.

Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes ""Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky."" - Rabindranath Tagore ""I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy."" - Rabindranath Tagore ""I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever."" - Rabindranath Tagore ""Let my thoughts come to you, when I am gone, like the afterglow of sunset at the margin of starry silence."" - Rabindranath Tagore ""I have spent many days stringing and unstringing my instrument while the song I came to sing remains unsung."" - Rabindranath Tagore ""If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present."" - Rabindranath Tagore ""Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it."" - Rabindranath Tagore ""Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity. I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds, and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live. "" - Rabindranath Tagore ""You smiled and talked to me of nothing and I felt that for this I had been waiting long."" - Rabindranath Tagore ""Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."" - Rabindranath Tagore