Rabies alert issued for parts of Broward County after cat tests positive

Parts of Broward County have been put under a rabies alert after a cat tested positive.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County said a cat tested positive for rabies on Wednesday. Certain parts of Davie are being put under a rabies alert for six days.

“The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Broward County,” the health department said. “Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public. Please be aware that rabies can also occur outside the alert area. “

The boundaries of the alert are:

▪ Interstate 595 to the north

▪ State Road 823 to the west

▪ South Pine Island Road to the east

▪ Griffin Road to the south

Health officials are advising residents and visitors to keep their pets and livestock up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and they should be kept inside or on their property.

An animal with rabies can infect domestic animals that aren’t vaccinated. Humans can also be exposed to the disease.

Other warnings from the health department include never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home, and teach children not to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

The health department also warns people not to handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.