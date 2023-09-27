Rabid River Otter Bites Fla. Man 41 Times, Attacks Dog Walking with Family on the Same Day

"I backed up along the fence but when I started to close the gate, it charged," said Joseph Scaglione, who was attacked outside his home

A 74-year-old Florida man and a dog were both bitten by a river otter that has since tested positive for rabies.

Joseph Scaglione was feeding ducks and geese outside his home as he “normally” does when the attack occurred on Sept. 20, according to FOX affiliate WSVN and ABC affiliate WPBF.

Suddenly the ducks scattered, and the Jupiter resident found himself face-to-face with the otter, per the reports.

"I backed up along the fence but when I started to close the gate, it charged,” Scaglione told NBC affiliate WPTV. The man said he attempted to push the animal away, at which time it bit his hands.

Scaglione escaped the attack by throwing the otter away from him, allowing him enough time to run to safety, according to WPBF.

The Florida man was bitten 41 times on his legs, hands and arms, per the outlets.

Later that same day, the same otter attacked a dog that was walking with a couple and their baby in the same neighborhood where Scaglione was bitten, according to WSVN and WPBF.



Eventually, residents trapped the otter underneath a recycling bin until an officer arrived on scene. The 3-year-old otter was gnashing its teeth and biting its carrier, per WPTV.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, confirmed the otter “tested positive for rabies” on Saturday, according to a news release from the department.

“I have two puncture wounds. I’m not sure if it goes right through, or whatever,” said Scaglione, who has since undergone treatment for rabies, per WSVN and WPBF. “One is on the corner of where the cuticle was.”

Despite the attack, Scaglione plans to continue feeding the ducks and geese that congregate behind his home.



