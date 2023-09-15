Rabanne Make-up Debut Celebrated with Covent Garden Pop Up

(Rabanne)

Fierce irreverence, a radiant heritage of shimmer, shine and iconic metal-work, as well as the masterful touch of Brit-born international make-up sensation Diane Kendal as creative director of beauty inform Rabanne’s brand new make-up debut.

The collection, which launched this month at Selfridges, marks the first time that the maison - known for its avant garde fashion and bold perfumes - turns its hand to make-up, delivering a line-up of hard-working, high performance and thoroughly modern vegan formulas inspired by fashion fabrics.

Rabanne Eyephoria Handbag Palette in No More Drama, £36; Shimmer Bomb, £27; Fresh Touch Foundation, £37;and Glitter Shot, £21 at Selfridges.com (Pedro Aguilar)

With a particular focus on fresh, luminous, thoroughly modern skin paired with shimmer, shine, metallics and statement mouths, the range nudges wearers towards a return to bold, brave beauty looks and fun, frivolous experimentation just in time for fashion week and the party season.

Fans of Rabanne’s iconic metallic disco-wear will delight in the Colorshot Liquid Eyeshadows, which deliver thrillingly intense, molten metal finishes to eyelids, as well as the Shimmer Bomb Spray on Glitter (destined to be a backstage hero), and perfectly curated four-piece shadow palettes which package pigment pairings that we really, really want to wear.

(Rabanne)

The start of London Fashion Week sees the brand celebrate this new addition to their roster with a Covent Garden-based immersive pop-up, which will bring the make-up collection to life with makeup artists, products and mirrors a-plenty allowing fans to get creative, while enjoying exclusive gifting, discounts and content creation ops. Razzle dazzle, it's time to party

Rabanne Make-up Pop-up, Covent Garden, East Piazza, WC2, will run from 14-18 Sep, 11am-7pm