RAADR, Inc. Announces Transition to a Community Monitoring and Reporting Platform Which Will Highlight a Virtual Chat Room Feature to be Added to Its Anti-Bullying and Parental Monitoring App in IOS and Google Play Stores

PHOENIX, AZ, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that provides cutting edge solutions for cyber-bullying on social media platforms announced today that it is transitioning to a community monitoring and reporting platform which will feature a virtual chat room to protect children. The virtual chat room will report and monitor bullying on its server in real time. This new feature is expected to include the capabilities of a group like chat with unlimited participants that parents and kids can invite to receive alerts on questionable behavior and bullying. This new feature will be the first time RAADR has included both parents and kids using the same application at the same time and working together all on one app. This new direction with the platform becoming a monitoring and reporting community will be one of a kind and first to market, giving RAADR a competitive advantage in its quest to prevent anti-bullying and increase parent monitoring.

The transition to the new all in one monitoring and reporting community which will feature a virtual Chat Room is intended to be released in the Google Play Store and the IOS Store during the 4th quarter of this year.

Jacob Dimartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc., said, “Our company is fully committed to protect children each and every day and this new feature allows us to continue with our corporate goal. We are an internet anti-bullying company and the products we make protect children and provide parents with a valuable tool. It takes a village to protect children and RAADR is an important part of that village and community.”

ABOUT RAADR, INC.

RAADR, Inc., publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. Known as the internet anti-bullying company, RAADR’s products allow children, parents, school districts and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyberbullying, suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real-time alerts, and site filtering, RAADR’S platform can determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim or could be the victim of campus violence, cyber bullying, stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. According to a recent study conducted by www.security.org, over 21% percent of the kids studied between the ages of 10 and 18 have been cyberbullied. The RAADR app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the App Store.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jacob Dimartino, CEO
jacob.d@raadr.com
602-501-3836

