RAADR, Inc. Announces Corporate Update and Partners with New App Development Firm

New App Development Firm Has Delivered Technology Solutions for Walmart, Home Depot, Audi, Volkswagen and Others

PHOENIX, AZ, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that provides cutting edge solutions for cyber-bullying on social media platforms, announced today that it has published a letter to shareholders from the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jacob Dimartino.

Dear Valued Shareholders, I am very excited to share this update with our supporters and the investment community:

The past 120 days have proved to be both challenging and rewarding for RAADR. Many of you know that in February, we launched our version 2.0 parent monitoring application successfully into the Google Play app store. Our plan also included the goal of a successful launch into the Apple App store. This new goal has not yet been accomplished due to all development responsibilities currently being transitioned to a brand-new app development firm as follows. 

I am very pleased to announce we have partnered with Texas -based Cooperative Computing (http://www.cooperativecomputing.com) . Cooperative Computing is a business-focused technology company that empowers executives with the support they need to bring their vision to life. Cooperative Computing has successfully completed and delivered technology solutions to some of the world’s largest and most successful companies including Walmart, Home Depot, Audi, Volkswagen, Bank of America and Advanced Auto Parts. Cooperative Computing has proven experience in developing and executing on strategies with a focus on 6 core business functions:

1. Branding and Marketing
2. Commerce
3. Supply Chain
4. Customer Engagement
5. Service Deliver 
6. Application Development

Cooperative Computing will be responsible for all RAADR’s application development responsibilities going forward including planning, architecture, development, rollout and marketing. We are ecstatic about our new partnership and stated goals with Cooperative Computing. As a result of our planning sessions with Cooperative Computing, we are estimating that the app will be ready for submission to both the iOS and Android platforms by the end of this year.

The question I’m sure that most investors want to ask is why the change now after we anticipated the launch of the app earlier in 2022? The answer is after a lengthy and arduous review process, this decision was made for the long-term success of the company. As many of our shareholders know, our app had capabilities over multiple social media platforms. However, as Google and many of the technology giants of the world understand, the future is the metaverse. The metaverse is a rapidly growing, dynamic ecosystem that is constantly evolving. 

This process of having an app that can monitor children across multiple social media platforms and the evolving metaverse was beyond the capabilities of our previous development team. This decision was made because we firmly believe that our app will be a vital tool to combat bullying across social media and the metaverse. To ensure maximization of the capabilities of our app, the change to a new development team was critically important for the success that we envision for our company. In October, we fully expect to have an exciting and robust app that is ready for multiple social media platforms and the constantly evolving metaverse. 

Our inaugural RAADR Advisory Panel member and lead Brand Ambassador is social media sensation and basketball legend Larry “Bone Collector” Williams:  https://twitter.com/BoneCollector23

Mr. Williams has been hard at work for RAADR over the past 90 days and I wanted to share some recent news and events regarding his efforts. Larry Williams was recently featured in the highly anticipated Lebron James/Adam Sandler produced movie. Mr. Williams’ business relationships will be an integral part of RAADR’s success as we move forward. Larry Williams was a featured guest at a variety of youth basketball camps in Toronto, Ontario Canada. He has also been busy training future NBA prospect Gelo Ball. Gelo is the older brother of NBA Superstar LaMelo Ball and plans to join his brother as a member of the Charlotte Hornets with the help of RAADR’s own Larry “Bone Collector” Williams. Larry is rounding out his July schedule by spending time in Las Vegas as an NBA Summer League scout and trainer.

Mr. Williams continues to build eyes for our mission as the premier anti cyber-bullying company.  Many of Mr. Williams’ clients and present and past trainees are participating in this year’s NBA’s summer exhibition games. At the end of July Larry Williams will be collaborating with NBA Champion, Fred Van Fleet of the Toronto Raptors in the great state of Illinois as Fred does amazing charity work for the youth of his hometown through the game of basketball. Mr. Williams will be on-site educating and speaking with young athletes and their parents on the importance of mental health, bullying, and how RAADR’s products can help improve the mental health of young people while combatting cyber bullying. Mr. Williams is busy at work leveraging his relationships and resources to bring the RAADR app notoriety in a variety of impactful and meaningful ways. We are very grateful to have Mr. Williams spearheading several discussions and due diligence activities well underway behind the scenes which we will begin announcing the moment legal approves.

In closing, I am extremely excited to continue providing material developments to market as we enter an extremely exciting and worthwhile next era of growth. We very much appreciate the loyalty and enthusiasm being displayed by our shareholders. Thank you for believing in our RAADR growth mission and make sure to follow our social media feed for more exciting updates:

https://twitter.com/raadr_

Respectfully Yours,

Jacob Dimartino
Chairman and President
RAADR, Inc.

About RAADR, Inc. 

RAADR, Inc. publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using AI artificial intelligence in real time monitoring on the internet and social media, will be released sometime in early February 2022. Bully RAADR, which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products, allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the fall of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements  

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section EVE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com

Media Contact: 
Jacob Dimartino
jacob.d@raadr.com   


