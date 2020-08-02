R29 Style Picks: Everything We Want To Wear In August

There are few things we Brits enjoy more than a sunny day. Whether it involves lying in the back garden or taking a day trip to the nearest beach, as soon as the sun rears its head, the mood of the nation is automatically boosted by 110%.



While our neighbours on the continent are always guaranteed a hot summer, Britain unfortunately is not, meaning any unexpected appearance of the sun causes a stampede to the nearest ice cream van. And the arrival of warm weather on British shores is even more coveted this summer, as people swap trips abroad for exploring their own backyards.



With COVID-19 still a huge threat across the UK and the rest of the world, many of us are choosing to stay put and enjoy a good old-fashioned staycation at one of Britain's beauty spots. From camping trips in the Peak District to sampling the pleasures of the local park, there is plenty to enjoy without taking a long-haul flight.



But of course, what summer is complete without a holiday wardrobe? Whether we're talking picnic fashion or seaside style, dressing for a sunny day at home can be just as exciting as a far-flung getaway. From canvas shoes to woven shopping bags, the opportunity for statement style doesn’t have to go out the window just because you won't be getting a tropical tan.



To check out what team R29 are wearing this August, click through the slides ahead…

Georgia Murray, Fashion Editor

I, like every other lockdown cliche, have discovered the joy of cycling. I haven’t braved any main roads but pootling around south London’s backstreets on my two-wheeled steed gives me the same freeing feeling as dancing or swimming. Alas, none of my flared jeans are suitable to wear (chain, oil etc.), so I go for leggings instead. This pair from Tala is such a fun colour (I wear oversized band tees, tank tops and men’s shirts with mine), eco-friendly and breathable. I wear them as much on the old bike as I do for a 5k around the park.



Tala Zinnia Legging, $, available at Tala

Besides my trusty Birkenstocks and Crocs (I know, I know, but I’m converted!), I’ve only worn one style of footwear since lockdown: the canvas shoe. Whether it’s my Keds, Converse, Novestas or Vans, there’s something so simple about the breathable and comfortable plimsoll that feels appropriate right now. Enter my next favourite: Superga’s classic 2490 COTU style in golden yellow. I’ll be wearing with white jeans and ringer tees for a ‘70s summer look.



Superga 2490 Cotu, $, available at Superga

I wore this slip dress from sustainable Australian brand St. Agni on my birthday in June and felt the best I had since lockdown began. I usually avoid slip dresses due to the lack of boob support but hidden seams in this one kept me comfortable going bra-free.



St. Agni Anouk Silk Slip Dress, $, available at Browns

Anna Jay, Art Director

I'm patiently waiting for these to come back into stock. I’ll wear them under dresses for long days in the park, and for the long cycle rides I’ve discovered in lockdown.



Girlfriend Collective Bike Stretch Shorts, $, available at Net-A-Porter

I’m really not thinking about buying clothes at the moment but looking ahead to the next season, I definitely have a gap for a good straight trouser and these (elasticated! waist!) fit the bill perfectly.



Everlane The Easy Straight Leg Chino, $, available at Everlane

If I’m going to have to start doing more than 300 steps a day now we’re out more, I’d prefer to do so in these dream cloudlike sneaks.



VEJA Venturi Trainers, $, available at Arket

Alicia Lansom, Editorial Assistant

Being 5'2 makes it virtually impossible to find a short dress that doesn’t fall below my knees. This month I have set myself the task of finding a mini dress that won’t end up wrapping my legs in metres of fabric. Hopefully this lilac number was made with short people in mind.



Stradivarius Short Swiss Embroidery Dress, $, available at Stradivarius

No matter how hard I try to get away, black sandals always pull me back in. This Vagabond pair meets my criteria of being both chunky and comfy, meaning they’ll be perfect for wandering around my local park all summer.



Vagabond Black Leather Sandals, $, available at Vagabond

I fell in love with this choker when I realised it looked like a very fancy (and inedible) candy necklace. Created with sustainably sourced pearls, this would be the perfect addition to any of my summer staycation outfits.



Olivia & Pearl Keshi Choker, $, available at Olivia & Pearl

Sadhbh O'Sullivan, Health & Living Writer

I haven’t worn any shoes that aren’t slippers or Birkenstocks since March and probably never will again. So I want some ethically made fun socks to pair with my beat-up Birks.



Rapanui Women's Bamboo Socks, $, available at Rapanui

These may not be super summery but I love the fit, colour and quality of these high-waisted jeans from Lucy and Yak. Perfect for the less warm summer days. I’ve been a big fan of the brand from afar for its ethical and organic credentials. I just haven’t bought (yet), partly because I haven’t got around to it and partly because I would love for the brand to expand its size range further. Plus-size people want ethical fashion too!



Lucy & Yak ‘Addison' High Waisted Organic Cotton Twill Jeans, $, available at Lucy & Yak

All I really want in life is to waft around in a linen dress. So I should probably get a really good one – like this one!



Toast Cotton Linen Workwear Dress, $, available at Toast

Vicky Spratt, Features Editor

Life is just one long search for the perfect leopard print. Here is a fine example. I’m going camping with some pals which, in honesty, isn’t really my thing. But if I were wearing this bikini top, I think I would probably just about be able to cope with the lack of hot water. Probably.



Fisch Grenadins Leopard-Print Underwired Bikini Top, $, available at Net-A-Porter

I am currently devastated because my favourite pair of vintage Levi’s ripped along the bum seam as I bent down to load my washing machine. Yep, that’s how exciting my life is right now. I wore them ALL THE TIME and I’m beside myself so I am probably going to shell out on a brand-new pair which, okay, won’t be faded and worn but might just live a little longer than a vintage pair. I’m really mindful of the impact denim production has on the environment so I try not to buy jeans too often but I’ll have these for a very long time (I hope).



Levi's 501 High Rise Jeans, $, available at Liberty London

I could write something really wordy and pseudo-intellectual here, an ode to these hoops. But let’s be real, I just like gold hoops. I can never have enough. Sophie Buhai has, once again, nailed the perfect statement hoop which means I can be super lazy and just wear jeans and a white T-shirt while still looking like I’ve made an effort. Simple and effective. Not sure I can justify them right now because I have approx 15 pairs of gold hoops in my possession but…if I could...I would.



Sophie Buhai Tiny Egg Gold Vermeil Hoops, $, available at Matches Fashion

Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Editor







I’ve been looking for a shirt to combat chilly evenings for a while but they’ve all been a bit too thin or have a pattern I’m not quite into. This one looks just right and I love the muted mint green hue.



Zara Overshirt With Pockets, $, available at Zara

As well as my purse and phone, a good bag needs to be able to fit crisps, dip and Whispering Angel (all the important stuff). This woven shopper is summery and practical in equal measure.



Joules Albury Woven Straw Shopper Bag, $, available at Very

I’m not usually a dress person but I thought I’d nudge myself out of my comfort zone and buy a couple of floral dresses this summer. The thing is, they look a bit too cutesy with sandals, so I’m on the hunt for a pair of boots to toughen them up a little bit. These chunky leather Chelsea boots are perfect and they look super comfy, too.



& Other Stories Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots, $, available at & Other Stories

Jessica Morgan, Staff Writer

I know we said we weren’t wearing bras in lockdown but I’m at the stage where getting dressed is vital for me to feel normal, so it’s time to look after myself. This luxury bralette is the perfect treat for my boobs.



Heist The Bralette, $, available at Heist

I’ve been wanting a grey pair of New Balance since I saw someone wearing a nice pair on Instagram. Influenced? Yes. They’ll go nicely with a pastel floral dress.



New Balance 574 Core, $, available at New Balance

I love minimal jewellery and I need more rings on my fingers, obviously.



All Blues Snake Ring Thick, $, available at All Blues

Kristine Romano, Photo & Design Assistant

I love all things puff-sleeved. Dresses, shirts, jumpers…you name it! This top would likely replace the plain white tee in my wardrobe.



Monki Balloon Sleeve Top, $, available at Monki

My bike shorts have definitely seen better days so I figure it’ll be time to invest in a more long-wearing pair soon. This pair by Prism can be worn as sportswear, swimwear or shapewear and fit UK sizes 6-16 in one. I love multi-use garments but I especially love that these will adapt to my body, not constrict it.



Prism London Open Minded Shorts, $, available at Prism London

If I ever trade up my trainers for sandals, it will be because of these! I am fully here for the fisherman sandal trend. I also just love a good pair of Docs. These are perfectly breezy for summer but also provide enough coverage that I can wear them into autumn (or maybe even winter if I’m feeling adventurous) by pairing them with some socks.



Dr Martens Leather Fisherman Sandals, $, available at DR MARTENS

