R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This October

Sadhbh O’Sullivan, Health & Living Writer



Book: The Transgender Issue by Shon Faye



Why is it your October read? While this came out in September, I wanted to wait until I’d finished my last read so I could digest it fully. An urgent call to arms for justice for trans people, Faye takes on every myth and argument peddled by anti-trans people in the UK and exposes them for what they are: fear-fuelled bigotry. It is concise, damning and comprehensive.



Elly Parsons, Managing Editor



Book: Until Proven Safe by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley



Why is it your October read? In the exhaustively researched Until Proven Safe, journalists Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley present a vast travelogue through 600 years of quarantine history. A timely, and surprisingly entertaining, read that makes for an enthralling self-isolation companion – with more than a few jaw-drop moments.



Katy Thompsett, Sub Editor



Book: Matrix by Lauren Groff



Why is it your October read? After the commotion generated by Paul Verhoeven's lesbian porn fantasy Benedetta, here's a tale of queer love against a religious backdrop which promises to be a much more nuanced, creatively imagined exploration of devotion and desire. (Very) loosely based on the life of 12th century nun Marie de France, Matrix introduces us to Marie, who, banished by her beloved Queen Eleanor to an abbey in a "mud-befouled corner of Angleterre", sets about establishing a female utopia.



Vicky Spratt, Features Editor



Book: The Law In 60 Seconds: A Pocket Guide To Your Rights by Christian Weaver



Why is it your October read? A lot of my work as a journalist looks at how the law impacts people’s day-to-day lives. I am always struck by how opaque legislation which affects everything – from how we deal with landlords to our rights when a relationship breaks down – really is. So few people know what rights they actually have, for this reason. That’s why Christian’s book is a must-read. He’s a human rights barrister and YouTuber who breaks it all down in a digestible way.



Alicia Lansom, Editorial Assistant



Book: Case Study by Graeme Macrae Burnet



Why is it your October read? After recently reading Klara and The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro, I wanted my next read to be a little less sci-fi but just as mysterious. Case Study by Graeme Macrae Burnet appears to be that book, following a young woman as she attempts to prove how a likeable psychotherapist was behind her sister’s death. Set in London in 1965, the work of fiction sees the protagonist adopt a fake identity and infiltrate the psychotherapist’s practice in the hope of proving herself right. In her pursuit of the truth about her sister’s suicide, she discovers more about her own sense of self and fragmented identity.



Maybelle Morgan, Entertainment Editor



Book: Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci



Why is it your October read? If you think watching Julie & Julia or Big Night on a rainy Sunday afternoon is cosy, Stanley Tucci’s new memoir is a serotonin whammy. You can practically hear the pans clattering on the stove and the smell of pasta e fagioli wafting out of the kitchen. A delightful meditation on food, family and life, his wry anecdotes about growing up in an Italian American family in New York are spliced with hunger-inducing family recipes. I mean, read for the ragù Tucci recipe alone.



