R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This November
Alicia Lansom
The minute the weather turns, it's safe to say our social calendar takes a nosedive. While we might have given our right arm to go outdoors in the days of lockdown, the dark days are making us want to stick firmly to the sofa. While that might sound a tad boring, if there is anything we’ve learned over the last 18 months, it's how to keep ourselves entertained indoors.
But don’t worry, no one is suggesting that you get out your paint by numbers set just yet. Instead, we recommend a humble book. While reading is often regarded as a luxury, in the colder months, there's ample time to dig into an engrossing story or two. So, regardless of the fact that you might not have a roaring fireplace or a triple layer hot chocolate to hand, now is the perfect time to find yourself a new page-turner.
Last month, team R29 explored a range of titles, including a queer love story based on 12th-century nuns and a 600-year history of quarantine. This month, however, the team are diving into a new selection of reads detailing everything from intergalactic warfare to gender inequality.
Click through the slideshow ahead to discover everything we're reading this November...
