R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This April

Katy Thompsett, Sub Editor



Book Title: This Woman’s Work edited by Kim Gordon and Sinéad Gleeson



Why? It comes as no real surprise to learn that music writing, like so much of the music industry, is still dominated by the boys. This Woman’s Work seeks to challenge that dominance with a series of essays on music written by some seriously big (female) names. Top of the bill for me are Ottessa Moshfegh, Rachel Kushner, Maggie Nelson and Margo Jefferson. Oh, and Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon is on editing duties. Rock and roll, baby.



Sadhbh O’Sullivan, Health & Living Writer



Book: Maps of our Spectacular Bodies by Maddie Mortimer



Why? I’ve heard such wonderful things about this debut and I am so excited to read it. The novel is a coming-of-age tale at the end of a life, following the ways a diagnosis upends the protagonist's world as the boundaries between her past and present begin to collapse. It is described as a "symphonic journey through one woman's body: a wild and lyrical celebration of desire, forgiveness, and the darkness within us all." Not to be missed.



Maybelle Morgan, Entertainment Editor



Book: Anonymous Sex edited by Hillary Jordan and Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan



Why? Twenty-seven writers, 27 erotic short stories. This uniquely horny collection lets the anonymous authors deep dive into desire and what intrigues them about sex. From a hot and heavy retelling of the fairy tale of Rapunzel to bizarre and sensual tales of holographic and ghost sex, it’s weird and quite wonderful.



Alicia Lansom, Editorial Assistant



Book: How To Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie



Why? After a rainy holiday spent indoors reading, I’ve finally made a dent in my TBR pile and I’m ready to invite another novel into my life. I’m in the mood for a darkly comedic book and, fortuitously, Bella Mackie’s bestselling satire is finally out in paperback. Discussing society’s obsession with murder, the story follows a young woman who has murdered six members of her family but currently sits in jail for another murder which she did not commit. Reviews hint that this book explores everything from dysfunctional relationships to class with a wickedly dark humour.



Elly Parsons, Acting Managing Editor



Book: Manifesto for Misfits by Sink the Pink



Why? This year, classic London party Sink The Pink is coming to an end with a farewell ball in April (which sold out in under 10 minutes). In lieu of getting a ticket, I’ll be picking up Glyn Fussell’s new Manifesto for Misfits, which is available to pre-order now. It’s meant to be a joyful romp through embracing life as an outsider.



