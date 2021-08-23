R29 Readers: Here’s 20% Off ALL Farm Rio Styles

Super Sale Alert: FARM Rio is giving R29 readers — yes, that’s you! — a super-mega exclusive deal. Using the promo code readers20, enjoy an extra 20% off everything on the site. That’s including its up-to-50%-off sale section, just FYI. Starting today through August 30, take advantage of this super discount to add a little (or a lot) of color to your wardrobe.

R29 readers first fell head-over-heels for the Brazilian brand’s colorful patterns and beautiful maxi dresses during its 4th of July sales, and the rest has truly been history. But Farm RIO’s fall 2021 collection proves that this doesn’t have to be a seasonal romance. Its eye-popping brights and wild patterns transition seamlessly with cozier fabrics and richer hues. It’s especially ideal for those of us who are tropical at heart, regardless of how cold it is outside our homes.

It’s not just pretty to look at either, FARM Rio has made it its goal to be as environmentally friendly and ethical as possible. It’s partnered with One Tree Planted so that every purchase means one tree planted in Brazil’s endangered forests. The brand is on track to have planted half a million trees by the end of the year. Additionally, FARM Rio offers carbon-neutral shipping on all orders.

Extra 20% Off Farm Rio Fall Dresses

No need to put away your favorite maxi dresses for the cool weather: our favorites from FARM Rio’s fall collection are perfect for that smooth seasonal transition — and they’ll stick around for the rest of the year in your closet too. Keeping the funky prints theme, these styles offer a more fall-friendly color palette.

Extra 20% Off Farm Rio Sweaters

Staying warm has never looked better. We can guarantee you’ll be standing out at all your future holiday parties and pumpkin-picking expeditions with these toasty sweaters.

Extra 20% Off Farm Rio Fall Skirts

From mini to maxi, there’s no need to put your skirts away for fall. Pair them with tights and boots for the chilliest of days, or sneakers and a denim jacket for when it’s just above 60° degrees. Now’s the time to get a true statement skirt to pair with your basics or go bold and mix your prints.

Extra 20% Off Farm Rio Sale Dresses

Take advantage of this super-exclusive offer to snatch these soon-to-be-gone dresses, because we’re talking extra 20% off on up-to-50%-off styles (that’s a discount of up to 70% off!). From fall-ready dresses to summer favorites, you wouldn’t want to miss this.

Extra 20% Off Farm Rio Sale Styles

Farm Rio’s sale section isn’t just full of gorgeous maxi dresses, it also features outfit-ready blazers, tropical maxi skirts, and bright (and lemon-y) tops. Paired with a casual pair of jeans or create an equally colorful ensemble, these barely-over-$100 gems (and one under-$100 super find) belong in your closet.

