How R29’s Fashion Editors Styled 3 Everlane Capsule Pieces Into 9 Outfits

There’s nothing more satisfying than when several pieces in your wardrobe automatically work well together. For instance, a pair of pants that can easily take you from day to night (and work with at least five different tops), and a go-to jacket that you can throw over any outfit. These are the key elements of a capsule wardrobe. In an environmental climate where conscious shopping is important, versatile wardrobe pieces are more in demand than ever. So, when Everlane released its new capsule wardrobe collection, Everlane Editions, it instantly caught our attention.

The California-based brand, loved by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Yara Shahidi, is known for its high-quality essentials like staple workout leggings and cult-favorite dresses. The new collection consists of 10 key items that “every woman needs in her forever wardrobe” and is sure to be no different. Among the lineup is an oversized blazer and pants that you can mix and match, a classic trench coat, high-waisted jeans, a range of versatile tops and more. Prices range from $30 for an organic cotton tee to $230 for a cashmere turtleneck.

Everlane’s creative director, Mathilde Mader, says the collection aims to help consumers make conscious fashion choices. “We want people to buy less, but buy better – it’s about beautiful products that are versatile and classic,” she said of the collection. So, how do these pieces actually fare as interchangeable, universal items in a forever wardrobe? Three R29 fashion editors gave it a try with three core pieces: The ’80s Blazer, The Way-High Drape Pant and The Boxy Oxford. Here’s how it went.

Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor

How did the pieces work together and separately?

All three pieces are great quality. However, I much prefer them separately rather than all together – mainly because they aren’t exactly my style. That being said, I think they do work well together for a more preppy, serious vibe and I loved making the outfits more my own with accessories like my beret and rented pink Prada bag.

What was your favorite piece?

I love the blazer and it’s definitely going to be the piece that I wear the most. It’s the perfect oversized fit (I ordered it in my regular size) and it will go with a ton of different pieces. I’ve already worn it with my white tech pants and a matching baby tee, and can see myself pairing it with skirts and dresses, too.

Are they truly three out of the 10 pieces you need?

Even though they aren’t 100% my style, I can see how these pieces can be strong building blocks for someone who requires a bit more professionalism in their day-to-day wardrobe, whatever the season. Even though they’re pretty pricey for what they are, they’re failsafe options for quality and timelessness.

Irina Grechko, Fashion Director

How did the pieces work together and separately?

I found that I could easily mix and match the blazer and the trousers. While I don’t mind clashing prints and had little trouble styling the striped shirt, I would pick the white button-down for the ultimate versatility piece.

What was your favorite piece?

I loved how oversized the blazer was. I am between a small and a medium and went for medium, which suited my style. If you’re someone who prefers a tighter fit or are in between sizes, I would recommend sizing down.

Are they truly three out of the 10 pieces you need?

I took the pieces on a 10-day work trip to Paris and I found that I was able to create several looks out of them, which was helpful given that I only brought one suitcase. I could definitely see all 10 pieces being all you really need on a day-to-day basis.

Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer

How did the pieces work together and separately?

Together, they’re great outfits. But my favorite part was making each piece look completely different when paired with other items. For example, wearing the Oxford shirt with cargo jeans and a basketball-shaped bag took all the seriousness out of the shirt.

What was your favorite piece?

The Oxford shirt. The fabric is soft and airy but still retains the structure that a good white shirt needs. I also love that it’s slightly oversized so it provides more range when styling it.

Are they truly three out of the 10 pieces you need?

I think a capsule wardrobe depends on a person’s individual style – for example, some people think a puffed-sleeve dress and Dr. Martens make up the perfect wardrobe. So Everlane’s claim really depends on the person. Personally, these three pieces work very well with my wardrobe because they match my style anyway.

