R-Three Technologies Inc. is Honored to Announce Langer Brothers as Independent Directors

Los Angeles, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC Symbol RRRT), is pleased to announce that both Bruce & David Langer of the Langer Juice Company have officially joined R3T as Independent Directors. The Nasdaq rules define independent directors as a person other than an officer or employee of the company that would have a relationship and would interfere with the exercise of independent judgement in carrying out the responsibilities as an independent director. The appointment of Bruce & David Langer is intended to ensure R3T is in compliance with certain Nasdaq corporate governance rules. The company anticipates it will be able to utilize the subject matter expertise of these board members to guide the beverage formulation process while ensuring the quality control and wellness benefits of the product.



The current board of directors is comprised of Stan Kolaric, Director and CEO, and Lance Davis, Director and Business Development Officer. With the addition of Bruce & David Langer as independent Directors the Company will in the future add additional board members when the progress of R3T expands to position itself as a powerhouse in the beverage industry.

“What attracted me to this board was the formation of a team with a defined focus,” said Bruce Langer. “After we started collaborating on our beverage I could see the talent with which Lance surrounds himself. His team of advisors are very gifted and work well together. Our meetings were very positive and full of energy and always seemed to be moving forward. At times when the team got stuck my advice helped them advance. This is our first time on the board of a public company, so this was a big decision for us to put our reputation behind this team. A key motivation was the desire to build something from scratch. I think the product lines we are working on will make a big impact in people’s lives and I’m at that point in my career where I want to give back; working with this team is the best way I know how. I’m excited to be part of R3 Technologies and have the vision to put the best product on the shelf.”

“This is a real win for our company to have Bruce and David Langer with impeccable track records to help guide us in our mission,” said Stan Kolaric, CEO of R3T. “The addition of Bruce and David Langer who have incredible industry experience that we can tap into, whether it’s their industry contacts, extensive product development experience, or simply their access to unique and exotic raw materials, it’s going to have a positive impact on our overall development timeline. There is also an obscure impact on our corporate governance initiatives. If we want to become a NASDAQ company we have to start thinking, acting and communicating like one. These two independent directors fulfill part of the requirements and put us a step closer. We plan on unveiling some of our initiatives in the coming days and weeks along with an exciting roster of advisors.”

ABOUT LANGER JUICE COMPANY, CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA

Langer Juice Company, Inc., is a family-owned business that was formed in 1960 with the vision to create quality juice products with mass appeal. Over the past 61 years the company has emerged as a major force in the very competitive juice industry. The juices are sold multiple distribution channels in all 50 states and over 20 countries. Key grocery customers include Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, ShopRite and WinCo. The company also sells to club stores globally such as Costco and Sam’s and mass merchants like Walmart and, through its extensive DSD network, to convenience stores. The company has seen recent growth through its food services division, such as Cheesecake Factory globally. The company has three manufacturing plants in California, growing, pressing and bottling beverages in many of the high-volume categories that include apple, cranberry, grape, citrus, pomegranate, and tropical blends, no sugar added beverages plus extensive new product innovation. The company has bottling operations in nine locations throughout North America. The corporate headquarters of Langer Juice Company is located in the City of Industry, CA.

Stan Kolaric

President CEO

Info@r3tinc.com

www.r3tgroup.com

stankolaric@r3tinc.com

About R-Three Technologies Inc.

R Three Technologies is an early-stage development company with a success-driven Board which is focused on carefully pursuing several ventures it believes shows tremendous potential in development and manufacture of food and drink products. We are currently pursuing our options with a successful Juice Company within the beverage industry to formulate consumer products for large-scale distribution.

