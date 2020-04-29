Réseau express métropolitain: Construction activities to resume on May 11

MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Québec government's most recent directives, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) construction sites will resume activities as of May 11. All the measures to ensure workers' health and safety will be implemented and rigorously enforced. The REM, NouvLR and GPMM management teams will systematically and regularly monitor the situation with the relevant authorities.

With this lifting of the government directives that had suspended all construction site activities, we will resume the work planned to ensure the modernization of the Deux-Montagnes line and the Mont-Royal Tunnel.

The work will require the complete closure of the section of the Deux‑Montagnes line between Du Ruisseau station and Central Station as of May 11 and will be carried out in coordination with Mobility Montréal for the implementation of mitigation measures.

About REM

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) is a new, 67-km integrated public transit network of 26 stations that will link downtown Montréal, the universities, the South Shore, the West Island, the North Shore and Montréal–Trudeau airport through a fully automated, electric light rail system. Offering high-frequency service, the REM will operate 7 days per week, 20 hours per day, and will be connected to the three main lines of the Montréal metro.

